Mansfield score quick-fire double to see off Stockport

Mansfield scored two goals in two second-half minutes to come from behind and beat Stockport 2-1.

The main action was crammed into an explosive three-minute spell as Antoni Sarcevic’s 53rd-minute opener was quickly cancelled out by strikes from Will Swan and Ollie Clarke.

There had been few chances in a tight first half, with Stockport coming the closest after 26 minutes when Ryan Crossdale raced clear on the right but saw goalkeeper Christy Pym push his effort away.

Will Swan fired into the Stockport sidenetting soon after from Anthony Hartigan’s pass and, in the 32nd minute, Stephen McLaughlin cut in from the left but shot straight at Vitezslav Jaros in the County goal.

Stockport’s Kyle Wootton almost broke the deadlock after 50 minutes but saw his header come back off a post from Paddy Madden’s cross.

The visitors were ahead three minutes later as Sarcevic found space 30 yards out and sent a superb finish into the top right corner.

Two minutes later Mansfield were level as Swan tucked away a loose ball from eight yards after Hartigan’s first effort was blocked.

Within a minute the Stags were ahead. George Lapslie saw his low shot saved, but Clarke was on hand to thread home the follow-up from a tight angle.