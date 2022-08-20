AFC Wimbledon return to winning ways with comfortable victory at 10-man Crawley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

First-half goals from Nathan Young-Coombes and Ethan Chislett gave AFC Wimbledon their first League Two win since the opening day as a 2-0 triumph sent Crawley crashing to a fourth defeat in five games.

The Reds had to play the final 35 minutes with 10 men after defender Tony Craig was sent off for two bookable offences and there were boos from home fans at the finish.

Kevin Betsy confidently went into the game predicting more chances for his new-look Crawley side as he felt they were playing well and performances in the last few games had been “very encouraging”.

But the Reds suffered a blow after 15 minutes when striker Young-Coombes, after playing a one-two with Josh Davison, burst through and scored with a shot across keeper Corey Addai.

The Dons threatened again two minutes later when Davison broke clear but Addai saved his goal-bound shot with his legs.

However, the visitors doubled their advantage in first-half stoppage when, after Craig brought down Young-Coombes, the recalled Chislett fired the free-kick over the wall and past the helpless Addai.

Betsy made three changes at half-time in a bid to freshen up his side but their plight was made harder when Craig was sent off for a second bookable offence after 55 minutes.

Dons keeper Nik Tzanev had a rare shot to save after 71 minutes when he dived to gather Jake Hessenthaler’s low effort.

Crawley struggled to create many clear-cut opportunities and James Tilley had a late direct free-kick saved by Tzanev.