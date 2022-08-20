Chiedozie Ogbene on target as Rotherham draw at QPR to continue fine start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chiedozie Ogbene on target as Rotherham draw at QPR to continue fine start

By Press Association
August 20, 2022, 5:13 pm
Chiedozie Ogbene’s goal sealed a draw for Reading at QPR (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Chiedozie Ogbene’s goal sealed a draw for Reading at QPR (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Rotherham maintained their unbeaten start to the Championship season with a 1-1 draw at QPR.

Chiedozie Ogbene put the Yorkshire side ahead and they held on after Chris Willock’s equaliser to pick up a well-earned point.

In-form striker Ogbene opened the scoring after 33 minutes with his fourth goal of the campaign.

Rangers failed to deal with Shane Ferguson’s free-kick from the left and Ogbene netted from near the edge of the six-yard box, sliding the ball into the far corner after his first effort was blocked.

But the combination of talisman Willock and fellow playmaker Ilias Chair, which is so crucial for Rangers, enabled them to hit back 10 minutes later.

Willock exchanged passes with Chair and held off two challenges before firing past keeper Viktor Johansson at the Swede’s near post.

Rotherham came under pressure early in the second half, with Chair shooting wide and Johansson saving efforts from Willock and on-loan Manchester United right-back Ethan Laird.

With the Millers standing firm and his side again struggling to create clear opportunities, R’s boss Mick Beale made a double substitution with 20 minutes remaining, sending on young striker Sinclair Armstrong along with Albert Adomah.

Dubliner Armstrong, signed from Shamrock Rovers last year, has looked exciting during recent appearances as a substitute.

And the 19-year-old made an instant impact again, charging down the right and crossing low towards Chair, who was unable to make contact.

However, when a glorious chance to score his first league goal came his way, Armstrong could not take it.

Willock found space on the left and put him through on goal, but Armstrong could only tamely side-foot straight at Johansson.

While the draw continued Rotherham’s encouraging start to life back in the Championship, it also continued a tricky start to Beale’s reign at QPR.

Beaten by Blackpool in midweek, a solitary point from two seemingly winnable home matches is a disappointing return for Rangers, whose frustrating afternoon was summed up when Adomah’s late cross just eluded fellow substitute Olamide Shodipo at the far post.

Willock’s gradual return to fitness is at least a positive sign for Beale.

The former Arsenal man, who required surgery after suffering a hamstring tear in March, has been badly missed when unavailable and his team look much improved with him back. His goal was his second in as many appearances this season.

