Accrington salvage point thanks to second-half penalty at MK Dons

Accrington came from behind again as Sean McConville’s penalty earned them a 1-1 draw against MK Dons at Stadium MK.

One week on from their miraculous escape against Burton, Stanley again proved themselves to be a tough team to shake off after Ethan Robson’s beauty had put the Dons within sight of a second straight win.

Accrington were almost ahead in the second minute when Joe Pritchard pulled the ball back for an unmarked Korede Adedoyin, who was denied by a brilliant save by Jamie Cumming.

Instead, MK Dons took the lead after half an hour when Robson rode a challenge while striding through midfield before bending a superb strike past Lukas Jensen from 25 yards.

The hosts almost had a second just before half-time when Dan Kemp’s shot took a deflection before being cleared off the line by Stanley captain Seamus Conneely.

Having stayed in the game, the visitors’ equaliser came from the penalty spot in the 78th minute when McConville sent Cumming the wrong way after Warren O’Hora had felled Adedoyin.