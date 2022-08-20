Harvey Knibbs grabs Cambridge valuable point from draw at Charlton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harvey Knibbs’ second-half goal earned Cambridge a 1-1 draw and their first away point of the campaign to end Charlton’s 100 per cent home record in Sky Bet League One.

Former Charlton keeper Dimitar Mitov denied his old club when he turned an Albie Morgan free-kick around a post in the eighth minute, while Jayden Stockley dragged a good chance across the face of goal.

The Addicks went ahead in the 41st minute, Scott Fraser on hand to head in from a few yards out after Mitov had initially kept out Jayden Stockley’s close-range effort.

Cambridge levelled on the hour mark, reward for an improved attacking display after the restart. Joe Wollacott superbly kept out Sam Smith’s header but Shilow Tracey’s follow-up shot was helped over the goal line by Knibbs.

Charlton captain Stockley had the chance to restore their lead but volleyed wide from substitute Corey Blackett-Taylor’s left-wing cross.

A fractious game was summed up by Charlton manager Ben Garner being shown a yellow card for dissent by referee Carl Brook.

The Addicks turned up the heat in the closing stages but Harrison Dunk blocked Aaron Henry’s goalbound strike as Cambridge’s dogged defending saw them claim a deserved share of the spoils.