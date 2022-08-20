Preston and Watford maintain unbeaten starts after Deepdale draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Preston and Watford maintain unbeaten starts after Deepdale draw

By Press Association
August 20, 2022, 5:19 pm
Watford’s Rey Manaj wasted the best chance of the game (Adam Davy/PA).
Preston and Watford both remain unbeaten in the Sky Bet Championship after a 0-0 draw at Deepdale.

The home side had the better of the first half, with Alan Browne and Ryan Ledson forcing saves from Daniel Bachmann.

Vakoun Bayo and Rey Manaj squandered huge chances for the Hertfordshire side either side of the break.

The Lancashire side have now recorded four goalless draws in their opening five league games, while their opponents have drawn all three of their away matches.

Preston manager Rob Lowe named an unchanged side from the one which played out a goalless draw with Rotherham in midweek.

Albanian striker Manaj made his first start for the Hornets following his move from Barcelona in the summer.

The first half was a hard-hitting affair, with tempers fraying between the two sets of players and tackles flying in.

It was the hosts who made the livelier start. Captain Browne swivelled to shoot in the box, but his effort was brilliantly tipped over by Bachmann.

The visitors grew into the game and Bayo almost profited after 15 minutes when a fortuitous deflection put him through on goal.

However, Freddie Woodman stood firm to prevent him getting his first Watford goal before Daniel Johnson went close at the other end with a long-range effort.

Ledson was next to try his luck from range, Bachmann once again called into action to palm the ball away.

The second half began in the same way as the first, with Browne once again being denied by Bachmann.

But the away side had the best chance of the game on the hour mark when Manaj was sent through one-on-one with Woodman.

His finish was wasteful as he fired high into the stand with his left foot to the frustration of the travelling supporters behind the goal.

Watford were beginning to find ways to penetrate a stubborn North End defence looking to keep a fifth straight clean sheet in the league, but wasteful finishing was proving their downfall.

Manaj volleyed over again before Bayo shot into the side netting from an angle after 71 minutes.

Neither side could create further clear-cut chances, despite four minutes of added time, and both had to settle for a point.

