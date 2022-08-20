Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Marriott help in-form Peterborough thrash Lincoln

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Marriott help in-form Peterborough thrash Lincoln

By Press Association
August 20, 2022, 5:23 pm
Jonson Clarke-Harris helped Peterborough to a comfortable win (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jonson Clarke-Harris helped Peterborough to a comfortable win (Martin Rickett/PA)

Peterborough issued a statement of promotion intent with a 4-0 derby drubbing of previously unbeaten Lincoln.

Deadly strike duo Jack Marriott and Jonson Clarke-Harris bagged a brace apiece as Grant McCann’s men ran riot to continue their flying start to the season.

Marriott had already struck the crossbar twice before he broke the deadlock in the 21st minute, brilliantly controlling a long Ben Thompson pass with his head before firing past Jordan Wright.

Clarke-Harris then took over scoring duties when doubling the lead from the penalty spot in the 29th minute after Joe Ward was brought down by Paudie O’Connor.

And Clarke-Harris was left with the simple task of tapping in his fifth goal of the season after Ward nutmegged Jamie Robson and delivered a perfect pass two minutes before the break.

Lincoln opted for a damage limitation approach in the second half, but it was not enough to stop rampant Posh striking again.

Marriott charged onto a long Ronnie Edwards ball in the 50th minute before firing through the legs of Wright to bag the hosts’ fourth goal and complete a resounding fourth win from their opening five games.

