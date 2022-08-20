Barnet stay top of National League with win over Woking

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barnet remain top of the National League after they ran out 2-0 winners over Woking thanks to strikes from Ryan De Havilland and Ben Wynter.

Neither side threatened much in the first half but the visitors almost broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute when Laurie Walker spilled into danger, the ball being scrambled away by the Bees defence.

Barnet went ahead two minutes later when De Havilland was on hand at the back post to smash his effort into the net via the post.

The Bees doubled their advantage eight minutes from time, with Wynter towering over the Woking defence to head home a cross from the left for his first goal for the club.