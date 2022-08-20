Reece Hanham goal earns Bromley victory at Aldershot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bromley made it two wins on the bounce in the National League as Reece Hanham’s early strike secured a 1-0 win over Aldershot at the EBB Stadium.

The visitors made the breakthrough in the 10th minute thanks to Hanham’s first goal in Bromley colours after he slotted neatly beyond Luca Ashby-Hammond.

Bromley could have made it two on the hour mark, but Michael Cheek blazed his effort over the bar from close range.

Aldershot searched for the equaliser and could have had one when Francis Amartey bore down on goal before Louis Dennis’ challenge extinguished the danger.

The Ravens held on for their second straight win while Aldershot remain third from bottom.