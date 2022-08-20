James McShane at the double as Dorking win again

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A double from James McShane made it back-to-back wins for Dorking as they beat Gateshead 2-1.

Wanderers move up to sixth in the National League while the Heed are still searching for their first win of the season.

Dorking took the lead in the 18th minute when Niall McManus hit a menacing cross and McShane was able to stab home.

McShane doubled the lead just three minutes later, firing the ball into the top corner from outside of the area.

Gateshead had a chance when Adam Campbell launched a menacing cross into the box but Paul Blackett’s header flew just wide.

Dan Ward nearly scored for the Heed just after half-time but Slav Huk made the stop and the goalkeeper then saved Owen Bailey’s header.

In the 70th minute Campbell eventually pulled one back for the visitors, tucking the ball home from close range.