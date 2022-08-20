Kieran McKenna praises goalscorer Tyreece John-Jules as Ipswich beat Shrewsbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Kieran McKenna praises goalscorer Tyreece John-Jules as Ipswich beat Shrewsbury

By Press Association
August 20, 2022, 6:19 pm
Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna heaped praise on Tyreece John-Jules (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna heaped praise on Tyreece John-Jules (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna heaped praise on striker Tyreece John-Jules after the youngster marked his first league start for the club with a goal that set the Tractor Boys on their way to a comfortable 3-0 win over Shrewsbury.

The 21-year-old Arsenal loanee opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, dispossessing Shrewsbury captain Luke Leahy around 40 yards from goal before going on a mazy run through the heart of the home side’s defence and slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

McKenna said the club wanted to be patient with John-Jules, who arrived in the summer on a season-long loan, but insisted he deserved his start and reward of a goal.

“We know Tyreece can play in different roles,” the Northern Irishman added.

“He’s very good between the lines but he’s also capable of playing back to goal and playing a bit higher up.

“We thought today that, with the way they set up defensively, having a number nine who dropped in a little bit more, who played a little bit deeper, who took the ball between the lines would suit the gameplan well.

“I thought he did that bit of it very well but also showed that he can compete physically with the centre-halves, so it’s a good step forward for him.”

Ipswich doubled their advantage seven minutes after half-time as Conor Chaplin’s left-footed strike from just outside the box found its way past goalkeeper Marko Marosi.

The three points were sealed two minutes into stoppage time with substitute Kayden Jackson tapping home after captain Sam Morsy’s attempt was blocked on the line.

The victory extends Ipswich’s unbeaten start to the League One season to five matches and McKenna’s men have now won four games on the bounce.

Shrewsbury lacked a cutting edge throughout the match and their only shot on target came in the dying moments when Matthew Pennington’s volley was easily saved by Christian Walton.

Manager Steve Cotterill felt the recent schedule, specifically three games in the space of seven days, had a detrimental effect on his team’s performance.

“Yeah it was tough for the boys out there today,” he said.

“I think it looked like the month had caught up with us a little bit, certainly this week.

“I think when we looked at this week – having Wycombe, Derby and Ipswich all in the same week – it’s not an ideal week to play all those top teams in League One and I think it looked like it caught up with us.

“After about 15 minutes I was a little bit bothered when I looked at a few of them today, but you just hope that they can stay in the game long enough.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

(John Walton/PA)
Cameron Norrie knocked out of Cincinnati Masters in semi-final
Anthony Joshua fell to another defeat at the dazzling fists of Oleksandr Usyk yet still found redemption by pushing the Ukrainian pound-for-pound star to the limit of his endurance (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua falls by split decision in Oleksandr Usyk rematch
Anthony Joshua suffered another defeat (Nick Potts/PA)
In pictures: Anthony Joshua beaten again by Oleksandr Usyk
Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk touch gloves at the end of their fight (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua loses Oleksandr Usyk rematch by split decision
Luka Modric, left, and Vinicius Junior celebrate Real Madrid’s third goal (Lalo R. Villar/AP)
Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style
Pep Guardiola says he will not overuse Erling Haaland before the World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola vows not to overuse Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup
Nick Pope, right, is pushing Jordan Pickford, left, for his place in the England team (Nick Potts/PA)
Eddie Howe believes Nick Pope can become England number one
A fan protest in May 2021 resulted in Manchester United v Liverpool being postponed (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Man Utd protests cause postponement
Keely Hodgkinson controlled the race from the front (Martin Meissner/AP)
Keely Hodgkinson lands elusive gold by storming to European 800m glory
Harry Kane had more landmarks to celebrate (John Walton/PA)
Kane’s record and Saliba’s song – Saturday’s sporting social

More from Press and Journal

Rory and James Downie with SCAA volunteers in Dyce. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Teenager breaks world record visiting 76 north-east castles in a week by bicycle
0
Ayr Utd's Dipo Akinyemi scores his team's second goal against Cove Rangers. Photos by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers deliver poor display in 2-1 loss to Ayr United
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails 'absolutely fantastic' goal hero Leighton Clarkson
DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 20: Ross County Manager Malky Mackay during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Kilmarnock at the Global Energy Stadium, on August 20, 2022, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Malky Mackay praises Ross County's character in digging out late victory over Kilmarnock
Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna heaped praise on Tyreece John-Jules (Mike Egerton/PA)
12 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Inverurie Brew Fest at…
0
Ross Callachan in action for Ross County.
Ten man Ross County claim first league win of season with late 1-0 triumph…
0