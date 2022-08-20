Nathan Jones hopes ‘perfect away performance’ leads to Luton play-off push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nathan Jones hopes ‘perfect away performance’ leads to Luton play-off push

By Press Association
August 20, 2022, 6:25 pm
Luton manager Nathan Jones is looking up the table after victory at Swansea (Tim Markland/PA)
Luton manager Nathan Jones is looking up the table after victory at Swansea (Tim Markland/PA)

Nathan Jones hopes his Luton side’s first win of the season will help kick-start another push for the Sky Bet Championship play-offs after the Hatters triumphed 2-0 at Swansea.

The Hatters were beaten by Huddersfield in last season’s knock-out phase and eyebrows were raised when they lost 2-0 at Bristol City on Tuesday night.

Jones was understandably not happy at Ashton Gate, but he was all smiles after winning in Wales four days later.

“We were terrible in midweek and went away from being us, but today we were outstanding. Our discipline was great and out of possession it was as good a performance as you will see.” said the Welshman.

“We denied them very little and we looked a threat. It was the perfect away performance.

“They are a very good technical side who pack the middle of the park. I watched them against Millwall and they could have been out of sight.

“But I thought we were brilliant and when we brought on the finishers we upped the tempo. That was my team again today.

“We are in and around it in the table and we want to start climbing from here. I’m proud of that performance and we know where we are as a team.

“We work hard as a team and we are hungry and humble. We won’t get carried away, but this is something to build on in a really long season.”

It was a seventh game in a row without a win at home for the Swans this season and last and Russell Martin was once again left scratching his head.

“We’ve let the two minutes of madness on Tuesday night seep into the start again. Box to box, I watch with pride at how we play football,” said Martin.

“Both boxes today, in our box on Tuesday, for two minutes, it’s just not convincing enough. There wasn’t enough aggression and we paid for it at the second phase again.

“We let Cameron Jerome turn inside the pitch and let Carlton Morris one-ono-ne with Ben Cabango. It’s those moments that are costing us.

“Between both boxes, we’re doing unbelievable stuff. Before today, we were really close to a successful start to the season.

“We have a really young group who haven’t been able to cope with the anxiety. I actually think two away games will be good for them.

“We have young men who are trying to learn and get through those moments.”

