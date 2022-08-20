Steve Bruce purrs over Grady Diangana as West Brom trounce Hull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Bruce purrs over Grady Diangana as West Brom trounce Hull

By Press Association
August 20, 2022, 6:47 pm
West Bromwich Albion’s Grady Diangana was a stand-out (David Davies/PA)
West Bromwich Albion's Grady Diangana was a stand-out (David Davies/PA)

West Brom manager Steve Bruce believes winger Grady Diangana’s form is key to the team’s performances after he helped them to a 5-2 victory over early Sky Bet Championship high-flyers Hull at The Hawthorns.

Callum Elder’s 27th-minute own goal set Albion on their way to their first win of the season after Oscar Estupinan hit the bar for Hull.

But it was a second-half goal fest as John Swift (48), Darnell Furlong (55), Karlan Grant (77) and Dara O’Shea (85) saw Albion net five for the first time since beating Swansea City 5-1 in December 2019.

Estupinan grabbed consolations for Hull on 77 and 90 minutes after hitting the bar at 0-0, but it was very much Albion and Diangana’s day.

And Bruce highlighted the impact of Diangana, who hit the post and was a constant threat down the left.

“That’s the best I’ve seen Grady play. The biggest challenge for me when I walked through the door was to get him playing well again,” said Bruce.

“He’s had a big summer and has worked tirelessly in the gym, but he’s loves his football.

“We know his talent. People come here today and they purred at some of the stuff he did.

“He gets you on the edge of your seat and there’s not many who can do that, and he does it with natural ability.

“When he plays well, like he did here, we’re a bigger threat.

“We have to keep him there, keep him right and if so, we have a player again.”

Bruce admitted there was tension before Albion scored as they sought that elusive first win of the season.

“We were a bit anxious and wary – we missed chances, so we needed something like that (own goal) to get us up and running,” he added.

“I’m disappointed the way we finished the game but we needed a win and we got it.”

Hull head coach Shota Arveladze had no complaints at the outcome.

He said: “We knew at 4-0 behind we wanted to do something to make it less hard and less painful. When you make it 5-1 it looks very bad so 5-2 gives some reaction, which, if you want to find something positive, gives us that feeling.

“They were better than us and we have to accept that, especially in the second half. We had a bit of the play in the first half an hour, but they played better than us, they played forward more.

“In the second half, they scored the second goal then got a third and we couldn’t stay in the game.

“They had one day less to prepare – they played on Wednesday – so we should have looked fitter than them, but we didn’t.”

The game changed when Hull striker Ozan Tufan went off.

“He held his hamstring and if you do that, it could be a while,” said Arveladze.

Forward Mallik Wilks looks to be leaving Hull after being left out of the squad amid reported interest from League One Sheffield Wednesday.

“He came to me and said he wants to leave. He was very straight and he’s made his decision to leave and that’s the reason he wasn’t here,” added Arveladze.

“I didn’t ask where he’s going. Whenever he was fit, he was in the team.”

