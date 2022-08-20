Nigel Clough basks in another positive home result for Mansfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough was delighted to see his side’s excellent home form continue as they came from behind to beat Stockport 2-1 with two goals in as many minutes.

Antoni Sarcevic picked out the top corner from 30 yards to give the visitors a 53rd-minute lead, but three minutes later they were trailing after goals from Will Swan and Ollie Clarke.

The Stags broke records for their impressive home form last season and have already won all three league games in front of their own supporters this term.

“I was very pleased with the overall performance,” Clough said.

“It says a lot about our character and how we feel about playing here.

“I think that is 23 consecutive games in all competitions we have scored here now at the One Call which is incredible for any team and I think we’ve taken something like 49 points out of 54 in the league.

That is up with anybody in the country.

“I think it’s a collective thing. We like playing here and I think the supporters like watching us here and even when we go one down, or two down as we did the other night, everybody has a belief we’re going to get back in the game.

“I think the fans have seen some very good games here already this season. We have had four home games and there has been a lot of drama in them and scored eight or nine goals in them.

“Now we need to get something on the road.”

Stockport boss Dave Challinor was frustrated with the individual errors that are “killing” his team.

He said: “You can say we attack and defend as a team, but our defending is not good enough at the minute by a long stretch. That is individual mistakes.

“People have to be accountable and take responsibility. It is part of the job.

“If you are playing near your own goal and make mistakes then there is a good chance the ball ends up in the goal. And that is happening far too often and is resulting in us losing games. It’s killing us.

“We have scored in every game and the manner of the goal we scored today is worthy of winning every game. It was an unbelievable goal. It’s criminal that we haven’t dealt with things.

“You can be sympathetic that their first was a bit of luck as there was a deflection and drops right into his path. But we have got to be miles better.

“That is concerning and if it doesn’t change then the personnel has to change. We have 10 days to do it. At the moment it’s far from good enough.”