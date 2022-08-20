Danny Cowley dedicates Pompey win to Louis Thompson after ‘really nasty’ injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Danny Cowley dedicates Pompey win to Louis Thompson after ‘really nasty’ injury

By Press Association
August 20, 2022, 6:57 pm
Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley dedicated his side’s win to Louis Thompson (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley dedicated his side's win to Louis Thompson (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Danny Cowley dedicated Portsmouth’s 3-1 win at home to Bristol Rovers to injury victim Louis Thompson after the midfielder suffered a suspected double leg break.

Thompson was carried off on a stretcher in the first half after falling victim to a “really nasty” tackle from Rovers midfielder Glenn Whelan.

Head coach Cowley said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with Louis Thompson. It looks a really nasty injury from a really nasty tackle, possibly a double leg fracture.

“I want to send him all of our love. We said at half-time we wanted to win the game for him.

“He is a very important player and a very important person to this football club.”

The game was held up for seven minutes while Thompson received medical treatment.

When play did resume, Pompey took the lead 12 minutes before half-time when a perfectly placed corner from Michael Jacobs found the head of Connor Ogilvie, who picked out the top corner

Pompey were in the ascendancy but a mistake from captain Sean Raggett after 61 minutes saw him robbed of the ball before Aaron Collins scored with Rovers’ first attempt on goal.

However, Joe Pigott fired Pompey back in front from the penalty spot nine minutes before half-time after being fouled by Harry Anderson before Owen Dale’s stoppage-time header sealed the points.

Cowley added: “I was really pleased with the points. I thought it was a good performance.

“We came out in the second half in the ascendancy, but credit to Bristol Rovers, who never gave in.

“It was a poor goal to concede to make it 1-1 and I was pleased with the emotional control of the players.

“Our finishers, as we call them, came off the bench and produced the goods. One of our key values is team first, and we saw that today.”

Rovers manager Joey Barton, whose promoted side were beaten 3-0 at Barnsley in midweek, was upset by some of the decisions made by the referee at Fratton Park.

He said: “I am disappointed we got beat, naturally, but the team showed resilience today.

“I don’t think it’s through the efforts of the team, it’s more about the composure of the official.

“I can’t see any difference between the penalty given to them and one that wasn’t to us.

“The home fans were baying for it, and I think full-time officials wouldn’t be influenced by the stadium.

“I think the referee was really really poor for us.

“I’ve made substitutions because some players haven’t had playing time, and I’m mindful of a 46-game season. I’m five players short.

“We’re a work in progress, and if Pompey are one of the top boys in the division, then we will be OK.

“I need to recruit players, so today was me looking at systems and how we move forward.”

