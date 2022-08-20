Crewe boss Alex Morris perplexed by amount of stoppage time in Northampton draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Crewe boss Alex Morris perplexed by amount of stoppage time in Northampton draw

By Press Association
August 20, 2022, 7:05 pm
Crewe boss Alex Morris was perplexed by the amount of stoppage time in the draw with Northampton (Danny Lawson/PA)
Crewe boss Alex Morris was perplexed by the amount of stoppage time in the draw with Northampton (Danny Lawson/PA)

Controversial goals from Sam Hoskins and Courtney Baker-Richardson proved talking points as early season front-runners Crewe and Northampton shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Gresty Road.

Hoskins rescued the Cobblers’ unbeaten record when he arced home a corner so deep into stoppage time it left Alex boss Alex Morris perplexed.

Morris was sizing up a third success in three home outings as six minutes of added time was passed and Hoskins’ kick caught out young keeper Arthur Okonkwo with the clock showing an additional minute allowed by referee David Webb for a booking for home midfielder Dan Agyei.

While it irked the home boss, it was no more than Northampton deserved after they camped in the Crewe half for most of the second half.

Jon Brady’s Cobblers side trailed to two efforts from Baker-Richardson before Hoskins reduced the arrears prior to the break with his first goal of the afternoon.

Baker-Richardson drove a stunning strike into the top corner after he had robbed Tyler Magloire but Brady complained the striker had stood on the defender before unleashing his effort.

He said: “How the referee hasn’t picked that up as he was five yards away from it. It was a stamp on his (Magloire’s) back as he got ready to shoot.

“I don’t think it was deliberate as he’s not that sort of player (Baker-Richardson) but it was still a foul.

“But I’d rather focus on the way we dominated the play, we were banging on the door in the second half and it was pleasing to score late on.

“We kept on pushing and pushing and we should have won the game. But we showed great spirit and the pressure counted at the end.

“We’d worked on the corners during the week as the [Crewe] keeper is a young kid and he wasn’t fully on it, so Sam is brilliant at delivering those.

“Every week we talk about Sam because of the start to the season he is having but I thought young Harvey Lintott was amazing too and it was a good performance all round apart from the goals we conceded, one of which is a foul and the other we should have cleared.”

Baker-Richardson’s second was as tap-in from close range after Kelvin Mellor’s pull-back was pushed into his path.

Hoskins cut the arrears when he prodded in Kieron Bowie’s cross before the interval.

The Cobblers went close to levelling on several occasions, including when Magloire’s downward header from a corner was kept out by Okonkwo, before eventually the pressure told for the visitors with their late, late equaliser.

Morris said: “There were supposed to be six minutes of stoppage time but the ref said he added another one minute and 30 seconds on for Dan Agyei’s booking.

“That decision changed everything and 4,000 people went home gutted and dejected rather than jubilant.

“But despite that we can take the positives from that performance as we were up against one of the better teams in this league. We were competitive and we had energy and there was plenty of effort.

“It was a fantastic strike from Courtney who is always capable of doing that. While that was outstanding, his second was a proper striker’s goal.

“If we’d have won we’d have had an outstanding start to the season but to take 10 points from 15 is still a good start.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

(John Walton/PA)
Cameron Norrie knocked out of Cincinnati Masters in semi-final
Anthony Joshua fell to another defeat at the dazzling fists of Oleksandr Usyk yet still found redemption by pushing the Ukrainian pound-for-pound star to the limit of his endurance (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua falls by split decision in Oleksandr Usyk rematch
Anthony Joshua suffered another defeat (Nick Potts/PA)
In pictures: Anthony Joshua beaten again by Oleksandr Usyk
Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk touch gloves at the end of their fight (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua loses Oleksandr Usyk rematch by split decision
Luka Modric, left, and Vinicius Junior celebrate Real Madrid’s third goal (Lalo R. Villar/AP)
Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style
Pep Guardiola says he will not overuse Erling Haaland before the World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola vows not to overuse Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup
Nick Pope, right, is pushing Jordan Pickford, left, for his place in the England team (Nick Potts/PA)
Eddie Howe believes Nick Pope can become England number one
A fan protest in May 2021 resulted in Manchester United v Liverpool being postponed (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Man Utd protests cause postponement
Keely Hodgkinson controlled the race from the front (Martin Meissner/AP)
Keely Hodgkinson lands elusive gold by storming to European 800m glory
Harry Kane had more landmarks to celebrate (John Walton/PA)
Kane’s record and Saliba’s song – Saturday’s sporting social

More from Press and Journal

Rory and James Downie with SCAA volunteers in Dyce. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Teenager breaks world record visiting 76 north-east castles in a week by bicycle
0
Ayr Utd's Dipo Akinyemi scores his team's second goal against Cove Rangers. Photos by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers deliver poor display in 2-1 loss to Ayr United
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails 'absolutely fantastic' goal hero Leighton Clarkson
DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 20: Ross County Manager Malky Mackay during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Kilmarnock at the Global Energy Stadium, on August 20, 2022, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Malky Mackay praises Ross County's character in digging out late victory over Kilmarnock
Crewe boss Alex Morris was perplexed by the amount of stoppage time in the draw with Northampton (Danny Lawson/PA)
12 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Inverurie Brew Fest at…
0
Ross Callachan in action for Ross County.
Ten man Ross County claim first league win of season with late 1-0 triumph…
0