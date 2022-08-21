Anthony Joshua falls by split decision in Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Anthony Joshua falls by split decision in Oleksandr Usyk rematch

By Press Association
August 21, 2022, 1:43 am Updated: August 21, 2022, 7:17 am
Anthony Joshua was beaten in Jeddah (Hassan Ammar/AP)
Anthony Joshua was beaten in Jeddah (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Anthony Joshua fell to another defeat at the dazzling fists of Oleksandr Usyk yet still found redemption by pushing the Ukrainian pound-for-pound star to the limit of his endurance.

Joshua was outworked to drop a split decision at Jeddah’s King Abdullah Sports City Arena with scores of 113-115, 115-113, 116-112 conforming that he is now a peripheral figure among the heavyweight division’s elite.

But while Usyk retained the WBA, IBF and WBO titles to set up the prospect of a unification clash with Tyson Fury, he was hurt on several occasions by an underdog who was transformed from the first meeting at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Joshua lacked the gas or the class to reclaim his belts, but he went out on his shield in a thriller that atoned for his passive display in London nearly a year ago.

For a second time Usyk was operating on a different level, his movement and ringcraft keeping him away from the Briton’s most dangerous shots, while his accuracy and volume of work swept him to place him in charge on the scorecards.

Joshua is no longer a dominant force in the division and another disappointment was his angry reaction after the fight when he grabbed two of Usyk’s belts and dropped them out of the ring.

He also confronted the champion, asking him how he won, before then demanding the microphone to address the crowd.

“I am giving you my story. I was going to jail. I got bailed and started training my arse off, because if I got sentenced then I would not have been able to fight,” Joshua said.

Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua – King Abdullah Sport City Stadium
Anthony Joshua lacked the gas or the class to reclaim his belts (Nick Potts/PA)

“I could have done better, but it showed the hard work he must have put in to beat me. Please give him a round of applause as our heavyweight champion of the world.

“I’m not a 12-round fighter. I am a new breed of heavyweight. Mike Tyson, Sonny Liston – they say ‘he doesn’t throw combinations like Rocky Marciano,’ because I am 18 stone, I am heavy.

“It is hard work. This guy here is a phenomenal talent. We are going to cheer for him.”

Usyk’s victory was founded on resilience as much as skill as he weathered a sustained onslaught in the ninth round before finding a new gear in an all-action 10th that was sustained until the final bell.

It was a show of class from the southpaw genius, yet for all Joshua’s improvement under the guidance of new trainer Robert Garcia, he still only showed flashes of unbridled aggression that it was felt he needed.

Midway through the fight he landed a looping left to the body that forced a hurt Usyk on to the ropes but instead of following up he hesitated and the moment was gone.

Usyk, who was watched in the Ukraine on free-to-air TV, gave his homeland reason to cheer in the face of Russia’s invasion.

“I want to thank everyone who prayed for me and thank God for the help he gave me,” the two-weight world champion said.

Eddie Hearn and Anthony Joshua
Joshua was emotional (Nick Potts/PA)

“I devote this victory to my country, to my family, to my team, to all the military people who are defending the country. Thank you very much.

“Many generations are going to watch this fight, especially the round where someone tried to beat me hard, but I withstood it and turned in a different way. Thanks to God.”

Fury, who would need to come out of retirement to fight Usyk, was not impressed with what he saw.

He tweeted: “It was one of the worst heavyweight title fights I have ever seen. I would annihilate both of them on the same night.”

