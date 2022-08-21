On this day in 2015: England bowler Chris Tremlett retires from cricket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

On this day in 2015: England bowler Chris Tremlett retires from cricket

By Press Association
August 21, 2022, 10:05 am
Ashes winner Chris Tremlett retired through injury at the age of 33 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Ashes winner Chris Tremlett retired through injury at the age of 33 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

On this day in 2015, Ashes winner Chris Tremlett announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The 6ft 7in Surrey fast bowler called time on his career at the age of 33 after the injuries which had blighted him throughout his time in the game made it impossible to continue.

Ultimately it was a back problem which prompted Tremlett’s decision, although fitness concerns had become depressingly familiar for a man whose powerful frame helped to catapult him fleetingly to the pinnacle of the international game.

In all, he played just 12 Test matches and made a total of 28 appearances for England in all formats, but walked away from cricket having bowled the decisive delivery in an Ashes victory Down Under.

The son of former Hampshire seamer Tim and the grandson of Maurice, who played for Somerset and England, Southampton-born Tremlett began his career with Hampshire.

Having worked his way through the England ranks, he made his one-day international debut against Bangladesh in 2005 and played in his first Test against India two summers later.

However, injury interrupted his progress and a move to Surrey, where a larger squad meant there was more opportunity to rest, after a frustrating 2009 campaign paid the required dividend as he forced his way into the 2010-11 Ashes squad.

Even then, he had to remain patient, finally getting his chance in the third Test in Perth and taking 17 wickets – including the decisive scalp of Michael Beer in the fifth Test at Sydney – in the three matches he played as England secured a famous series win.

A return of 15 wickets in three Tests against Sri Lanka cemented his place in England’s formidable pace attack and, having undergone back surgery, he toured Australia again in 2013-14.

However, as the physical demands of his trade took their toll on his body, he finally accepted specialist advice to hang up his boots.

Announcing his retirement, Tremlett, who took 459 wickets in a 15-year first-class career, said: “My body, and back in particular, can no longer withstand the vigour of performing at the level required to play professional cricket – and after taking specialist advice this latest injury means that I will not be able to carry on.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jim Goodwin’s side won at St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jim Goodwin believes Aberdeen are making solid progress
Demarai Gray, left, secured Everton’s first point of the season against Nottingham Forest (Peter Byrne/PA)
Demarai Gray hopes late equaliser helps Everton build momentum
Rodrigo Muniz has joined Boro (Tim Goode/PA)
Middlesbrough sign Fulham forward Rodrigo Muniz on loan
Oleksandr Zinchenko has impressed since joining Arsenal from Manchester City. (Adam Davy/PA)
Oleksandr Zinchenko insists Arsenal need to be ‘focused on the next one’
Derek McInnes’ side lost at Ross County (Steve Welsh/PA)
Killie boss Derek McInnes felt Ross Callachan should have seen red earlier
Jack Ross’ side lost on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jack Ross knows he has work to do at out-of-form Dundee United
Dom Sibley has enjoyed a solid season in both red and white-ball cricket for Warwickshire after a difficult 2021 with England (Adam Davy/PA)
Dom Sibley taking it one game at a time as he hopes for England…
Manchester United have had six managers in the time Jurgen Klopp has been at Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jurgen Klopp jokes about the money Liverpool have saved by not sacking him
Motherwell manager Steven Hammell is moving on to the next challenge after Livi win (GavinMcCafferty/PA)
Steven Hammell turns attention to next game following Motherwell’s latest win
Wilfried Zaha smiles during the win over Aston Villa (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Patrick Vieira calls on Wilfried Zaha to fire up Crystal Palace

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack confirms dates of Dons' mid-season trip to Atlanta
Lewis Adams, 47, was last seen on Saturday afternoon.
Appeal launched to trace man, 47, last seen in Portsoy
0
Marie Smith in her studio at her home in Glenlivet. Picture by Sandy McCook.
The Artisan Bothy: Meet the Moray artist transforming outdated furniture into bespoke treasures
0
Talisker (Tali) the Collie, is the Alness Academy's puppy therapet-in-training. Picture by Jason Hedges.
From life-savers to stress relievers, we meet some dogs with very interesting jobs
0
Dad Brett Townsley has been helping his daughter understand mental health by filming her toys on adventures. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Toy adventures help Aberdeenshire dad talk to daughter, 5, about mental health
0
TV series SAS: Rogue Heroes will be coming to BBC One later this year
David Knight: Complicated SAS history calls for careful consideration from TV industry
0