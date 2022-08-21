Newcastle Women become part of the Premier League club for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Newcastle Women become part of the Premier League club for the first time

By Press Association
August 21, 2022, 11:09 am Updated: August 21, 2022, 4:11 pm
Newcastle Women’s team have been taken under the wing of Newcastle United (Mike Egerton/PA)
Newcastle Women are officially part of Newcastle United for the first time following a restructuring of the club.

The Magpies, who are 80 per cent owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, have formally taken Becky Langley’s side, which previously operated independently with support from the Newcastle United Foundation, under their wing.

With Langley now full-time manager, the Lady Magpies, who play in the FA Women’s National League Division One – the fourth tier of the domestic game – will compete under the same umbrella as the men during the 2022-23 season as the club attempts to harness the appetite for the women’s game generated by England’s Euro 2022 success.

The club’s shareholders said: “From the outset, we have stated and demonstrated our wholehearted commitment to the growth of Newcastle United Women.

“The recent success of the Lionesses has added tremendous momentum behind women’s participation in football everywhere, and we want to create a pathway for all women and girls to be able to enjoy playing the game.

“We are delighted that Newcastle United Women is now formally a part of the Newcastle United family and we look forward to supporting the team as it goes from strength to strength.”

Newcastle director Amanda Staveley signalled her intention to develop the women's team after completing her takeover
Newcastle will target promotion this season – they launched their campaign with a 4-1 win at Merseyrail on Sunday afternoon – after narrowly missing out at the end of the last campaign, during which a record crowd of 22,134 for a women’s league game in the UK watched them beat Alnwick Town 4-0 St James’ Park.

The club’s owners have signalled their intention to invest in the first team squad and introduce a development squad with Amanda Staveley, who led a successful takeover in October last year, having stated her desire to work with the women’s team from the off.

Langley said: “We are so proud to be part of the Newcastle United family. It gives everyone even more determination to make the club proud and to represent our fans and our city the best we can.”

