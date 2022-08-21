Lee Johnson talks up Marijan Cabraja’s resilience after losing father

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Lee Johnson talks up Marijan Cabraja’s resilience after losing father

By Press Association
August 21, 2022, 12:05 pm
Marijan Cabraja came on as a substitute for Hibs (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Marijan Cabraja came on as a substitute for Hibs (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Lee Johnson heaped praise on Marijan Cabraja for making himself available to play for Hibernian against Rangers just 48 hours after his father was laid to rest.

The Croatian left-back only returned to Edinburgh on Friday after his dad’s funeral in his homeland the previous day.

Cabraja was adamant he wanted to play and although he started on the bench, he was introduced midway through the first half as Hibs fought back to claim a 2-2 draw with nine-man Rangers.

At the end of the game, the 25-year-old was comforted by his team-mates on the pitch after becoming overcome with emotion.

“Amazing effort, amazing resilience, amazing character – an amazing human,” said Johnson.

“He pulled the lads together in the dressing room afterwards and I don’t know how he managed to speak – I am welling up now – to thank them from his family for all the support he’s had.

“Those situations, I think, bring you closer together as a Hibs family.”

Josh Campbell secured a point for Hibs when he fired in a superb half-volley in stoppage time.

It was the 22-year-old midfielder’s second goal of the season following his opening-day winner at St Johnstone, and Johnson is encouraged by the way he is progressing.

“It was a fantastic finish from a player that I believe is growing in stature and is a trustworthy player for us,” said Johnson.

The Rangers camp must now try and banish the disappointment of having their perfect start to the cinch Premiership campaign ended by Hibs’ stoppage-time equaliser as they head to the Netherlands for a crucial Champions League play-off second leg against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.

The tie is poised at 2-2 from the first leg last week.

“Of course the disappointment is there but we have to switch back into Europe for another big game on Wednesday and the chance to qualify for the group stage,” manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst told Rangers TV.

“There’s everything to play for. We look forward to Wednesday to have a good performance.”

Captain James Tavernier is determined to make it into the group stage of Europe’s elite competition for the first time in his Rangers career.

“We’ve just got to put (Saturday) behind us and really focus on Wednesday and the games ahead,” he said.

“Wednesday is a massive game for us. We obviously want to get Champions League football back at Ibrox and we’ll go over there and do everything possible to try and achieve that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Former Open champion Tom Weiskopf has died at the age of 79 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Tom Weiskopf dies aged 79 after cancer battle
Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea were well beaten at Leeds (Nigel French/PA)
Thomas Tuchel plays down significance of Leeds’ work rate after Chelsea beaten
David Moyes is concerned with West Ham’s poor start (Mike Egerton/PA)
David Moyes admits West Ham’s poor start to season is concerning
Ben Gregory is in a coma in hospital after being knocked off his bike (Martin Rickett/PA)
British decathlete Ben Gregory in coma after bike accident
Kyogo Furuhashi opened the scoring for Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)
Kyogo Furuhashi and Giorgos Giakoumakis send Celtic two points clear
Rodrigo was among the Leeds goalscorers (Nigel French/PA)
Leeds stun Chelsea in three-goal victory at Elland Road
Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring the second goal (John Walton/PA)
Brighton maintain unbeaten start as West Ham suffer third straight defeat
Nigel Pearson’s side gave him the perfect birthday present (Richard Sellers/PA)
Birthday boy Nigel Pearson celebrates derby win for Bristol City
Tommy Conway celebrates his opener (David Davies/PA)
Bristol City ease to 2-0 win over Cardiff
Joao Palhinha, right, celebrates scoring his first goal for Fulham in the 3-2 win over Brentford (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Marco Silva impressed with Joao Palhinha’s start to life in the Premier League

More from Press and Journal

A delighted Kingussie captain Savio Genini with the Artemis MacAulay Cup.
Shinty: Kingussie rally from two down to beat Oban Camanachd in Macaulay Cup final…
Thousands gathered at Duthie Park for the event. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
'It's great to be back': Friends of Duthie Park put on the ultimate family…
0
Live performers, including the Newtonhill Pipe Band, provided entertainment throughout the afternoon. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Thousands gather for Friends of Duthie Park 10th annual open day
0
Dance group, Baila Venesuela performing on stage. Picture by Paul Glendell
IN PICTURES: More than 10,000 move and groove to the return of Aberdeen Mela
0
Marijan Cabraja came on as a substitute for Hibs (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Weekend court roll – a perverted law student and a runaway rapist
Buckie Thistle's Sam Urquhart, left, wins a header up against Euan Spark of Brechin City Wullie Marr/DCT Media
Andy Kirk says Brechin's best is yet to come after Buckie success