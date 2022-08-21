Cameron Norrie hits career-high ranking despite Cincinnati loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Cameron Norrie hits career-high ranking despite Cincinnati loss

By Press Association
August 21, 2022, 12:17 pm
Cameron Norrie was beaten by Borna Coric (Jeff Dean/AP)
Cameron Norrie was beaten by Borna Coric (Jeff Dean/AP)

Cameron Norrie will hit a new career-high ranking of nine despite losing to Borna Coric in the semi-finals of the Western and Southern Open.

The British number one became the latest victim of Croatian Coric’s return to the big time following shoulder surgery as he added to his wins over Rafael Nadal and Felix Auger-Aliassime by seeing off Norrie 6-3 6-4.

Coric will take on fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final after the Greek knocked out world number one Daniil Medvedev.

This was not Norrie’s best performance, with 24 unforced errors compared to 13 winners, while he dropped serve three times, but it has been another very strong week in a season that has definitively proved the 26-year-old fully merits his place at the top of the game.

Norrie beat Carlos Alcaraz for the first time in the quarter-finals and has followed up his Wimbledon semi-final run by reaching the final at the ATP Tour event in Los Cabos, the third round of the Masters tournament in Montreal and now the last four again in Cincinnati.

Norrie’s excellent form sees him climb above Hubert Hurkacz and Andrey Rublev to surpass the previous high ranking of 10 that he achieved in April.

He will now head to New York to prepare for the US Open, which begins on August 29, and, with Novak Djokovic looking highly unlikely to play and Alexander Zverev also a doubt, Norrie looks set to be a top-eight seed at a grand slam for the first time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Former Open champion Tom Weiskopf has died at the age of 79 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Tom Weiskopf dies aged 79 after cancer battle
Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea were well beaten at Leeds (Nigel French/PA)
Thomas Tuchel plays down significance of Leeds’ work rate after Chelsea beaten
David Moyes is concerned with West Ham’s poor start (Mike Egerton/PA)
David Moyes admits West Ham’s poor start to season is concerning
Ben Gregory is in a coma in hospital after being knocked off his bike (Martin Rickett/PA)
British decathlete Ben Gregory in coma after bike accident
Kyogo Furuhashi opened the scoring for Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)
Kyogo Furuhashi and Giorgos Giakoumakis send Celtic two points clear
Rodrigo was among the Leeds goalscorers (Nigel French/PA)
Leeds stun Chelsea in three-goal victory at Elland Road
Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring the second goal (John Walton/PA)
Brighton maintain unbeaten start as West Ham suffer third straight defeat
Nigel Pearson’s side gave him the perfect birthday present (Richard Sellers/PA)
Birthday boy Nigel Pearson celebrates derby win for Bristol City
Tommy Conway celebrates his opener (David Davies/PA)
Bristol City ease to 2-0 win over Cardiff
Joao Palhinha, right, celebrates scoring his first goal for Fulham in the 3-2 win over Brentford (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Marco Silva impressed with Joao Palhinha’s start to life in the Premier League

More from Press and Journal

A delighted Kingussie captain Savio Genini with the Artemis MacAulay Cup.
Shinty: Kingussie rally from two down to beat Oban Camanachd in Macaulay Cup final…
Thousands gathered at Duthie Park for the event. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
'It's great to be back': Friends of Duthie Park put on the ultimate family…
0
Live performers, including the Newtonhill Pipe Band, provided entertainment throughout the afternoon. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Thousands gather for Friends of Duthie Park 10th annual open day
0
Dance group, Baila Venesuela performing on stage. Picture by Paul Glendell
IN PICTURES: More than 10,000 move and groove to the return of Aberdeen Mela
0
Cameron Norrie was beaten by Borna Coric (Jeff Dean/AP)
Weekend court roll – a perverted law student and a runaway rapist
Buckie Thistle's Sam Urquhart, left, wins a header up against Euan Spark of Brechin City Wullie Marr/DCT Media
Andy Kirk says Brechin's best is yet to come after Buckie success