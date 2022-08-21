Arteta making his mark, fragile Foxes and promising Palace – 5 things we learned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arteta making his mark, fragile Foxes and promising Palace – 5 things we learned

By Press Association
August 21, 2022, 6:57 pm
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal lead the way in the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA)
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal lead the way in the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA)

Arsenal lead the way in the Premier League after making it three wins from three against Bournemouth.

Manchester City had to fight back to claim a 3-3 draw with an impressive Newcastle at St James’ Park while Chelsea were beaten by Leeds but Tottenham, Brighton and Fulham all remain unbeaten.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five things we learned this weekend.

Patience is a virtue

Three games is of course far too few to make projections for the rest of the season – except perhaps that City remain the team to beat – but this has been a wonderful start for Arsenal fans. They once again have an exciting side, with summer signing Gabriel Jesus an instant hit, while at the back William Saliba looks the real deal. There were calls for manager Mikel Arteta to be sacked at the same stage last season when they lost their first three matches. What a difference a year makes.

Leicester lows

Brendan Rodgers has had a difficult start to the season
Brendan Rodgers has had a difficult start to the campaign(Richard Sellers/PA)

The emotions are very different at Leicester, where the Foxes have collected just one point from three games after losing at home to Southampton. They were without Wesley Fofana, who boss Brendan Rodgers said was “not quite in the right frame of mind” amid interest from Chelsea. The Foxes can ill afford to lose Fofana, while Youri Tielemans and James Maddison are also attracting interest. There is a lot of work ahead for manager Brendan Rodgers but Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is breathing more easily after victory for his young side.

Mitrovic meeting expectations

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his third goal of the season against Brentford
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his third goal of the season against Brentford (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s goal-scoring record in the Championship is phenomenal but it has been a different story in the Premier League until now. Since moving to Fulham in 2018, the Serbia striker averages 0.8 goals per game in the second tier but only 0.25 in the top flight. However, Mitrovic could be much more of a force in the Premier League this time if his start is anything to go by. After two goals against Liverpool, the 27-year-old grabbed an injury time winner against Brentford on Sunday. His form will be crucial to Fulham’s prospects.

Palace promise

Wilfried Zaha’s importance to Crystal Palace is, of course, no secret. But knowing the winger’s danger and stopping him are two very different things, as he proved again with two goals in Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Aston Villa. Zaha has scored in each of the Eagles’ last seven top-flight victories, and his two goals on Saturday helped them to a first Premier League win of the campaign. Ebere Eze also impressed and can be another key man this season for Patrick Vieira.

Brighton and Leeds soaring

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch celebrates their victory over Chelsea
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch celebrates their victory over Chelsea (Nigel French/PA)

It was a super Sunday for both Brighton and Leeds, with the Seagulls defeating West Ham, who have yet to pick up a point, 2-0 and Leeds stunning Chelsea 3-0. Having battled against relegation all last season, the signs are a lot more positive this time for Jesse Marsch’s side, and the American manager must be close to winning over his remaining critics. Graham Potter’s stock was already high but the Seagulls continue to punch above their weight.

