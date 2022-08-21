Great Britain win men’s sprint relay before error proves costly in women’s race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Great Britain win men’s sprint relay before error proves costly in women’s race

By Press Association
August 21, 2022, 9:59 pm
Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake ran the final leg (Martin Meissner/AP)
Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake ran the final leg (Martin Meissner/AP)

Great Britain’s men won gold in the 4x100m relay final, but defeat for the women enabled Germany to top the medals table at the European Championships in Munich.

The men profited from a blunder by Germany to win in a championship record time of 37.67 seconds, finishing ahead of France to take the title for a fourth successive time.

Jeremiah Azu was fast out of the blocks on the opening leg and crisp changes enabled Zharnel Hughes and Jona Efoloko to continue the momentum before Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake finished strongly.

The victory put Britain within reach of top spot in the medals table, but in the final race of the championships, the women ‘s 4x100m relay, Asha Philip made a fast start before failing to find Imani-Lara Lansiquot with the baton.

Philip told the BBC: “I believe this team is really consistent, so I’m shocked by what happened out there.

“I can’t really get my head around it. We were so excited because the boys just won in a championship record and we came here to defend our title, but things just didn’t go my way in that race.”

Lansiquot added: “The first thing and any conversations that we’ve had is that we’re a team and no matter what happens we win as a team, we lose as a team.

“The same way we have to experience the highs, we have to experience the lows.”

Earlier, Great Britain’s 1500m world champion Jake Wightman had to settle for silver in the men’s 800m.

Wightman, 28, clocked a season’s best of one minute 44.91 secs in the two-lap race to cross the line just 0.06 secs behind Spain’s Mariano Garcia.

It completed a sweep of major medals for Wightman this summer, following his Commonwealth 1500m bronze.

“I came into this really wanting to add to my world 1500m title just because I feel like that would’ve been a great way to end the season,” said Wightman, who in July became the first Briton to win the men’s 1500m world title since Steve Cram in 1983.

“I felt in shape to do it and I got very close, but I’ve got a gold, a silver and a bronze on the season, so at least I’ve got a full set.”

Ireland’s Mark English clinched bronze and Britain’s Ben Pattison came sixth.

Joe Fraser and Jake Jarman both won individual apparatus titles to help Great Britain top the gymnastics medal standings.

European Championships Munich 2022 – Day Eleven
Great Britain’s Joe Fraser (centre) celebrates with his gold medal alongside Ukraine’s Illia Kovtun (left) and fellow Briton Giarnni Regini-Moran (Angelika Warmuth via DPA/PA)

The pair followed up Saturday’s stunning performance in the men’s team final by helping Britain to five more medals on the final day.

Fraser, 23, won his third gold on the parallel bars, while Jarman, 20, became the first British gymnast to win a European title on the vault.

With Jarman also taking floor bronze, Courtney Tulloch rings bronze and Giarnni Regini-Moran parallel bars bronze, it marked the most successful European Championships ever for Britain, with 11 medals across the men’s and women’s events.

Fraser overcame a broken foot and appendicitis to take part in the championships and the Commonwealth Games in his home city of Birmingham, where he won three titles.

“I’m glad I’m going on holiday, that’s for sure,” Fraser told the BBC. “I’m really proud of myself and the team, who have really kept me going this last couple of months.

“The Commonwealth Games and these Europeans, I’m walking away from both with three gold medals.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

England head coach Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes have plenty to ponder in Manchester (Mike Egerton/PA)
Crawley in crisis? Fresh bowling attack? The key questions facing England
Mo Farah celebrates after winning gold in the 10,000 metres during the 2015 World Championships in Beijing (Adam Davy/PA)
On This Day in 2015: Mo Farah wins 10,000m at World Championships in Beijing
Anthony Joshua, left, and Oleksandr Usyk in action (Nick Potts/PA)
Joshua legacy tarnished as boxing world demands Fury v Usyk – what happens next?
To go with story by Neil Drysdale. Denis Law scored a hat-trick for Man Utd v Sporting Lisbon in 1963, but his side lost the second leg 5-0. Picture shows; Denis Law scoring hat-trick v Sporting Lisbon.. Manchester. Supplied by Roy Cavanagh Date; Unknown
From hat-trick to heartbreak: Manchester United's Denis Law could never forget Sporting Lisbon defeat
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola ahead of his side’s 3-3 draw at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The sporting weekend in pictures
Montenegro’s Sead Haksabanovic is set for a move to Celtic (Mike Egerton/PA)
Celtic closing in on deal for Montenegro international winger Sead Haksabanovic
Patrick Cantlay reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the BMW Championship (Julio Cortez/AP)
Patrick Cantlay defends BMW Championship title after hard-fought final round
Kylian Mbappe made his mark for Paris St Germain (Michel Spingler/AP)
Kylian Mbappe scores fastest Ligue 1 goal as PSG put seven past Lille
Phil Salt contributed 55 of the Originals’ runs (David Davies/PA)
Manchester Originals hit record score in victory over Northern Superchargers
Real Madrid’s Caroline Weir scored the only goal against her former side Manchester City (John Walton/PA)
Caroline Weir knocks former club Man City out of Champions League in Madrid

More from Press and Journal

CR0036967 Breedon Highland League ; Banks o' Dee (blue) v Nairn County Dee's Mark Gilmour, Nairn's Scott Davidson. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 23-07-2022`
Banks o' Dee hit Keith for eight, Forres' goal blitz beats Huntly and Turriff…
Culter celebrate after Nikolas Wozniak scores from the penalty spot. Picture by Kami Thomson
Junior football: Hermes and Culter continue to set the pace in NRJFA Premier League
Safetec UK managing director Babak Alnasser.
Safetec UK continuing to recruit after £3m first half sales
0
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New brewery and distillery in Inverness Picture shows; Hotelier Jon Erasmus at the new Uilebheist brewery and distillery in Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Spey Date; 27/06/2022
Exclusive: New Inverness distillery rolls out rare cask programme - with just 100 up…
0
l-r Run-DMC band members Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels and Joseph "DJ Run" Simmons. Jam Master Jay was fatally shot in his recording studio in 2002.
Your Money: Run-DMC, Freddo chocolate bars and inflation
0
A growing number of households are struggling to make ends meet.
Your Money: How 'home-side hustles' may help you cope with cost-of-living crisis
0