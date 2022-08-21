Manchester Originals hit record score in victory over Northern Superchargers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Manchester Originals hit record score in victory over Northern Superchargers

By Press Association
August 21, 2022, 10:57 pm Updated: August 21, 2022, 10:59 pm
Phil Salt contributed 55 of the Originals’ runs (David Davies/PA)
Phil Salt contributed 55 of the Originals’ runs (David Davies/PA)

Manchester Originals wreaked havoc at Headingley on Sunday evening as they hammered a record score in The Hundred’s short history – 208 for five – on their way to a 23-run win over Northern Superchargers.

Phil Salt and Laurie Evans mounted a blistering opening attack, scoring 94 off the first 35 deliveries, including seven sixes and nine fours as they obliterated the Superchargers’ bowlers.

The home side clawed their way back into contention after the opening blitz, but Tristan Stubbs and Paul Walter saw the Originals to only the competition’s second total of 200 or more with 16 maximums, taking their side past the record number of sixes hit in an innings with ease.

The Superchargers could not match the demolition job of the Originals’ batters and, despite Adam Hose’s best efforts in scoring 59 off 27, he could only lift his side to a total of 185 for seven.

In a new-look opening partnership in the absence of captain Jos Buttler, who sustained a calf injury last time out, Salt and Evans set about causing mayhem from the off. Salt climbed into David Willey, hitting him for two boundaries in the first set.

After Salt was dropped by Dwayne Bravo on 15, a difficult high chance that just slipped through his hands near the boundary edge, Evans punished the all-rounder by hitting him for four consecutive boundaries and finishing with a six into the crowd over deep midwicket.

With the Superchargers’ bowling attack rapidly falling apart after Salt bludgeoned Adil Rashid for three consecutive sixes, captain Faf du Plessis called an early time-out to attempt to regain control.

The tactic worked, with first Evans holing out to Harry Brook at long-on for 45 off Bravo, then Salt caught out in the same area off David Wiese for 55, Brook taking a superb catch diving forwards full length.

A period of calm followed for the Superchargers, with Rashid finding his rhythm to limit the flow of boundaries, Andre Russell in particular finding it hard to score.

The momentum switched once again when Stubbs decided to tee-off, scything boundaries off first Craig Miles and then Wiese, the latter picking up the most expensive bowling figures in the competition’s history with 53 coming off his 20.

After Stubbs was caught from a Bravo slower-ball for 46 off 23, Walter’s 26-run cameo finished the innings for the Originals and left the Superchargers with a monstrous chase of 209.

Despite Adam Lyth getting the innings off to a good start, repaying Stubbs for some of the treatment he dished out while batting by hitting him for a boundary in the first set, the chase rapidly lost momentum for the Superchargers, who themselves had posted 200 for five in winning last year’s fixture here.

Lyth whacked two sixes and five fours in his 46 off 24 but could not repeat the feats of the openers earlier in the day. When Walter picked up two wickets in two balls, first Lyth caught at mid-off and then Brook first ball caught at deep backward square, the result looked a near formality.

Late thrills from Hose, who scored a boundary-fuelled 23-ball fifty, and sixes from Wiese kept the crowd cheering late into the evening, but in reality the Superchargers were always going to fall short.

The result ends their eliminator hopes, with the Originals still in contention.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

England head coach Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes have plenty to ponder in Manchester (Mike Egerton/PA)
Crawley in crisis? Fresh bowling attack? The key questions facing England
Mo Farah celebrates after winning gold in the 10,000 metres during the 2015 World Championships in Beijing (Adam Davy/PA)
On This Day in 2015: Mo Farah wins 10,000m at World Championships in Beijing
Anthony Joshua, left, and Oleksandr Usyk in action (Nick Potts/PA)
Joshua legacy tarnished as boxing world demands Fury v Usyk – what happens next?
To go with story by Neil Drysdale. Denis Law scored a hat-trick for Man Utd v Sporting Lisbon in 1963, but his side lost the second leg 5-0. Picture shows; Denis Law scoring hat-trick v Sporting Lisbon.. Manchester. Supplied by Roy Cavanagh Date; Unknown
From hat-trick to heartbreak: Manchester United's Denis Law could never forget Sporting Lisbon defeat
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola ahead of his side’s 3-3 draw at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The sporting weekend in pictures
Montenegro’s Sead Haksabanovic is set for a move to Celtic (Mike Egerton/PA)
Celtic closing in on deal for Montenegro international winger Sead Haksabanovic
Patrick Cantlay reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the BMW Championship (Julio Cortez/AP)
Patrick Cantlay defends BMW Championship title after hard-fought final round
Kylian Mbappe made his mark for Paris St Germain (Michel Spingler/AP)
Kylian Mbappe scores fastest Ligue 1 goal as PSG put seven past Lille
Real Madrid’s Caroline Weir scored the only goal against her former side Manchester City (John Walton/PA)
Caroline Weir knocks former club Man City out of Champions League in Madrid
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho admits the players do take some pleasure from Manchester United’s troubles (Adam Davy/PA)
Fabinho hopes Man City soon suffer similar downturn to struggling rivals United

More from Press and Journal

CR0036967 Breedon Highland League ; Banks o' Dee (blue) v Nairn County Dee's Mark Gilmour, Nairn's Scott Davidson. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 23-07-2022`
Banks o' Dee hit Keith for eight, Forres' goal blitz beats Huntly and Turriff…
Culter celebrate after Nikolas Wozniak scores from the penalty spot. Picture by Kami Thomson
Junior football: Hermes and Culter continue to set the pace in NRJFA Premier League
Safetec UK managing director Babak Alnasser.
Safetec UK continuing to recruit after £3m first half sales
0
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New brewery and distillery in Inverness Picture shows; Hotelier Jon Erasmus at the new Uilebheist brewery and distillery in Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Spey Date; 27/06/2022
Exclusive: New Inverness distillery rolls out rare cask programme - with just 100 up…
0
l-r Run-DMC band members Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels and Joseph "DJ Run" Simmons. Jam Master Jay was fatally shot in his recording studio in 2002.
Your Money: Run-DMC, Freddo chocolate bars and inflation
0
A growing number of households are struggling to make ends meet.
Your Money: How 'home-side hustles' may help you cope with cost-of-living crisis
0