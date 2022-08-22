Roy Keane hands new Manchester United signing Casemiro a warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Roy Keane hands new Manchester United signing Casemiro a warning

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 1:39 pm Updated: August 22, 2022, 8:41 pm
Manchester United’s new signing Casemiro on the pitch at Old Trafford (David Davies/PA)
Manchester United’s new signing Casemiro on the pitch at Old Trafford (David Davies/PA)

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has warned Casemiro he can expect to find a “bad dressing room” after completing his move to the club from Real Madrid.

The Brazil midfielder, who has enjoyed a glittering career at the Bernabeu – winning five Champions Leagues and three LaLiga titles after joining in 2013 – was confirmed as United’s fourth signing of the summer and was unveiled on the Old Trafford pitch ahead of Monday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Sky Sports pundit Keane, who had a brief word with Casemiro pitchside on Monday night, said: “I think it is a good signing, they have paid a lot of money and he is 30 years of age with a five-year contract.

“If you’re a player and Manchester United come looking for you, you know you’re going to get a great deal.

“It is a start but they need some more, they need help. The problem is for any players coming into Man United now, as good as they are, they are coming into a bad dressing room, they are coming into a bad group of players.

“These players don’t want to run, they don’t seem like a good group and that is a problem for any new player, however good they are.”

United, who have suffered chastening losses to Brighton and Brentford at the start of the new season, have struggled to compete for trophies in recent seasons, leading many to suggest Casemiro’s move was driven by money.

But the 30-year-old, who moved for £30million, signing a deal until 2026 with the option of an extra year, said during his farewell ceremony at Real Madrid on Monday that he was excited by the challenge ahead.

“Those who think I’m leaving for money is because they don’t know me,” Casemiro said, as reported by Marca.

“I think there are a few (people) and they don’t know me. It’s not for money. They’re wrong. That’s not the case.

“At the end of the Champions League final (where Real Madrid beat Liverpool) I had the feeling that my cycle was over.

“I am honest. After the holidays, with a clear head, the feeling was the same. It wasn’t that fast. I already spoke with the club as soon as the Champions League finished.

“People don’t forget the club I’m going to, the biggest team in the world and that can compete with the greatness of Real Madrid, although now it doesn’t.”

Casemiro enjoyed huge success in Madrid
Casemiro enjoyed huge success in Madrid (Paul White/AP)

Manager Erik ten Hag has prioritised improving his side’s midfield, with the signing of a holding midfielder in the mould of Casemiro – subject to UK visa requirements – something that many have suggested has been needed for a number of seasons.

Speaking after being warmly greeted by the home fans on Monday evening, Casemiro added: “The opportunity to start a new challenge at Manchester United and in the Premier League is extremely exciting.

“I have worked with many great managers in my career and, having met with Erik and heard his ideas, I can’t wait to work closely with him, his staff and my new team-mates in the coming years.

“I’m ending one beautiful journey in Madrid whilst starting another in Manchester as determined as ever to win football matches, win trophies and make our fans proud by bringing success to this great club.

“Everybody knows the history of Manchester United, the significance of the club around the world and what it means to its supporters. To represent United is an honour and I am ready to give everything to help the team achieve our ambitions.”

