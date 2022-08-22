Aiden O’Brien and Elliott Bennett missing for Shrewsbury’s clash with Burnley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shrewsbury remain without Aiden O’Brien and Elliott Bennett as they prepare for Tuesday’s Carbao Cup tie against Burnley.

Forward O’Brien continues his recovery after undergoing a minor hip operation last week that is expected to keep him out for around a month-and-a-half.

Wing-back Bennett, who had ankle surgery last month, is closer to being available to boss Steve Cotterill.

The Shrews’ 3-0 League One loss to Ipswich on Saturday saw Ryan Bowman come off the bench having recovered from a back issue.

Burnley have Ian Maatsen unavailable through suspension.

The defender is banned after being sent off late on in Saturday’s 3-3 Championship draw with Blackpool.

Scott Twine and Kevin Long have been making progress in their recoveries from injury but were not part of Vincent Kompany’s matchday squad at the weekend.

Ashley Westwood continues to work his way to fitness after the ankle injury he sustained in April.