Cambridge waiting on George Williams ahead of Southampton game

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 2:23 pm
Cambridge defender George Williams has just returned to action from a dead leg (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Cambridge defender George Williams has just returned to action from a dead leg (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Cambridge will check on defender George Williams ahead of the Carabao Cup second-round match against Premier League side Southampton.

Full-back Williams returned to action following a dead leg to start the Sky Bet League One draw at Charlton on Saturday and completed the full 90 minutes.

Midfielders Adam May and James Brophy both came back into the side, while Jack Lankester and Joe Ironside will also be hoping for another chance to impress after coming off the bench.

Forward Fejiri Okenabirhie continues his recovery from a long-term Achilles injury and recent hamstring problem.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed he will look to utilise his squad for the trip to the Abbey Stadium.

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is expected to come in for a first appearance of the new campaign and winger Nathan Redmond should also feature along with the likes of Che Adams and Theo Walcott.

Youngsters Diamond Edwards, Dom Ballard and Dynel Simeu could also be involved as Hasenhuttl aims to bring some fresh legs into the group.

Full-backs Valentino Livramento (knee) and Romain Perraud (groin) both continue their own recovery.

