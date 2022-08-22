‘Time to pay the price’ for Ryan Giggs, prosecutor tells court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

‘Time to pay the price’ for Ryan Giggs, prosecutor tells court

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 3:53 pm
Ryan Giggs arrives at court (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ryan Giggs arrives at court (Peter Byrne/PA)

The truth has caught up with Ryan Giggs and “it’s time to pay the price”, jurors at his trial have been told.

In his closing speech at Manchester Crown Court, prosecutor Peter Wright QC reiterated there were “two very different Ryan Giggs”.

“The one who is exposed for public consumption and the Ryan Giggs who exists on occasion behind closed doors,” he said.

Mr Wright invited the jury of seven women and five men to conclude the defendant is “not a thing of unalloyed beauty but when the mask slips” is the person capable of the charges he faces.

Ryan Giggs court case
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Giggs, 48, is on trial over allegations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 38, causing her actual bodily harm, and of controlling or coercing her during their relationship between August 2017 and November 2020. He denies the allegations.

He also denies assaulting the PR executive’s 26-year-old sister, Emma, in the same incident at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 2020.

On Monday, Mr Wright said: “This case is about abuse of power of a man over another human being.

“It’s actually a tale which is as old as the hills.

“It is about a man who thinks, or thought he could do whatever he liked in respect of his treatment of Kate Greville and that he could get away with it because the sad history of this relationship revealed that his excesses were endured by her, excused and kept private.

“But all that changed on the night of November 1 when the basis upon which he operated disintegrated before his very eyes and the public persona of Ryan Giggs was exposed to public scrutiny. When the woman he had controlled or coerced in their lengthy, fractious and volatile relationship had the courage to stand up to him. When later his messages in all their ugly detail were exposed to a wider audience than that was intended and the intended target.”

Ryan Giggs during his spell as Wales boss (Ben Birchall/PA)
Ryan Giggs during his spell as Wales boss (Ben Birchall/PA)

Giggs’ expressions of affection across more than 19,000 messages exchanged between the former couple, enough to fill 56 lever arch files, were “utterly hollow”, it was claimed.

Mr Wright said: “The messages in this case, all of them, when contextualised, tell their own sorry tale of emotional manipulation, physical excess and control and coercion.”

He went on: “The reality is the truth has caught up with him (Giggs) and now it’s time. It’s time to pay the price.

“Lets just consider what Kate Greville was prepared to do.

“She had the courage not only on the night but later in the crucible of the witness box to speak up.

“To reveal in all its deeply embarrassing detail what he had done and said to her in the period of their relationship.

“You may think that speaking up was, for her, cathartic.

“The pent-up emotions of what he had said or done were to finally spill out.

“Scheming? Manipulative? Devious?

“Or a previously emotionally brittle vulnerable woman, previously malleable to this man, who had eventually reached her breaking point and was now empowered and able to speak out.”

Ryan Giggs court case
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arriving at court (Peter Byrne/PA)

He said a “microcosm of the entire case” could be heard in the initial stages of the first 999 call to police from Emma Greville on the evening of November 1.

Mr Wright said: “In that microcosm what we hear is unlawful acts of violence by the defendant and an attempt by him to abdicate any responsibility on his part for what he has done by blaming another or the other. The one on the receiving end of his excesses and when that fails emotional blackmail as a last resort.

“An attempt to avoid the consequences.

“The problem for Ryan Giggs is he had gone too far once too often to someone who was impervious to his pleading and threats.

“And he had done it to Kate who was fortified by her recently found resolve and so each of them were then equipped to stand up to him, to disclose what he had done and what he was capable of.

“Eventually it had caught up with him … and he has no-one else to blame for it but himself.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Manchester United fans protested against the club’s owners, the Glazer family, ahead of Monday’s game against Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Thousands of Man Utd fans hold anti-Glazer protest before Liverpool clash
Ellen White has retired after helping England to Euro 2022 glory. (Adam Davy/PA)
Ellen White: The quiet girl from Aylesbury who retires as a European champion
Chelsea are understood to have been encouraged towards more negotiations over Rafael Leao, pictured (Peter Byrne/PA)
Chelsea encouraged towards more discussions over AC Milan forward Rafael Leao
Stockport’s Connor Jennings is hoping to start against Leicester (Martin Rickett/PA)
Connor Jennings hoping to return to Stockport starting line-up against Leicester
Leicester visit Stockport in the cup (Tim Keeton/PA)
Gerry Taggart expects Leicester to do ‘soul-searching’ before trip to Stockport
Thousands of Manchester United fans descended on Old Trafford to protest against the Glazer family (Peter Byrne/PA)
Thousands of Man Utd fans protest against Glazer family before Liverpool clash
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk (Bradley Collyer/Nick Potts/PA)
Money has got to be right for Tyson Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk
Ellen White with the Euro 2022 trophy (Nigel French/PA)
Ellen White retires as tributes pour in for record-breaking England striker
Ellen White has retired from football (John Walton/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge add to tributes for retiring Ellen White
Ellen White has called time on her record-breaking career (John Walton/PA)
6 of Ellen White’s most memorable England goals

More from Press and Journal

Tonight's Highland League Weekly features highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos v Formartine United.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle and Inverurie…
0
The Caledonian Stadium in Inverness is set to host Glasgow Warriors v Worcester Warriors on September 2.
Glasgow and Worcester Warriors game in Inverness still on despite tax bill concerns for…
0
killer whales
Humpback whale spotted off the coast of St Cyrus for first time in five…
0
The halo light hangs above Union Terrace Gardens. The first landmark in the Victorian park's reopening is expected at the end of the month. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
UTG latest: Halo light hangs above Union Terrace Gardens as first stage of reopening…
2
Pizza chain Fireaway is opening in Aberdeen next month. Pic supplied.
Global pizza chain Fireaway to open in Aberdeen
0
Residents of Bankhead Avenue say they need the council to act now. Supplied by Jozsef Csuhai.
Bucksburn residents hit out at speeders and warn their street is 'an accident waiting…
0