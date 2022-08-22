Stevenage wait on Danny Rose and Luke Norris for Peterborough clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stevenage wait on Danny Rose and Luke Norris for Peterborough clash

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 3:55 pm
Stevenage striker Danny Rose is carrying a groin injury (Adam Davy/PA)
Stevenage striker Danny Rose is carrying a groin injury (Adam Davy/PA)

Stevenage will check on forwards Danny Rose and Luke Norris ahead of the Carabao Cup second-round tie against Sky Bet League One side Peterborough.

Rose (groin) and Norris (Achilles) were both forced off during the second half of Boro’s win over Carlisle on Saturday, which maintained their unbeaten start to the new League Two campaign.

Boro boss Steve Evans had decided to field the exact same starting XI and substitutes bench against the Cumbrians, but could be forced into some changes for the cup tie.

Forward Jamie Reid and midfielder Dean Campbell, on loan from Aberdeen, are ready to come in again should cover be needed.

Peterborough boss Grant McCann confirmed midfielder Kwame Poku will be in the squad for the trip to the Lamex Stadium.

Poku has not featured this season as he recovers from a calf problem, but is set to be involved for the cup fixture having returned to full training.

Posh, who sit second in the table, will make changes so Hector Kyprianou, David Ajiboye and teenage forward Joseph Taylor could all be involved having come off the bench in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Lincoln.

Midfielder Joel Randall (shoulder) remains sidelined, but could be back at the weekend, while defender Emmanuel Fernandez (knee) and goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright (thigh) also continue their rehabilitation.

