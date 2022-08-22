Pete Wild has new boy Pawel Zuk available for Barrow’s cup clash with Lincoln

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barrow boss Pete Wild will have new signing Pawel Zuk available for the first time for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup second-round tie against League One Lincoln.

The Poland youth international signed a one-year deal on Monday and goes straight into the squad.

Wild must otherwise decide whether to stick or twist after fielding an unchanged team for Saturday’s 1-0 win over Harrogate, which catapulted the Cumbrians into third place in League Two.

Billy Waters, Tom White, John Rooney and Jordan Stevens, who all came off the bench on Saturday, will hope the manager decides to shuffle his pack.

Lincoln head coach Mark Kennedy will be looking for a response whatever side he puts out after suffering his first defeat at the helm.

The Imps were thrashed 4-0 at Peterborough on Saturday as their unbeaten start to the season was brought to an emphatic end.

Striker Ben House missed the game with a gashed ankle with Ed Bishop taking his place in the only change to the side which had won 2-1 at Oxford in midweek.

House could return, while keeper Carl Rushworth (rib) and defender Adam Jackson (dead leg) are working their way back to fitness.