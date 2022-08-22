England record goalscorer Ellen White retires from football after Euro 2022 win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England record goalscorer Ellen White retires from football after Euro 2022 win

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 4:21 pm Updated: August 22, 2022, 5:05 pm
Ellen White has retired from football (Danny Lawson/PA)
Ellen White has retired from football (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ellen White admitted her football “dreams came true” in winning Euro 2022 after announcing her retirement.

The Lionesses’ record scorer has hung up her boots aged 33, with 52 goals in 113 caps.

The Manchester City striker branded forging a professional career her “greatest honour”, insisting it was the right time to call it quits.

White revealed she had agonised over retiring, but eventually felt England’s glittering summer would prove the ideal time to bow out.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life but one that I know is the right decision for me,” said White.

“This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on my terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine.

“It has been my greatest honour and privilege to play this game. In particular playing for England has and always will be the greatest gift.

“My dreams came true on July 31, winning the Euros and becoming a European Champion.”

White came through Arsenal’s academy but made her name at Chelsea, spending three years in the Blues’ senior ranks before heading to Leeds.

After returning to Arsenal, stints at Notts County, Birmingham and Manchester City all followed.

England’s Ellen White and Jill Scott lift the trophy after England won Euro 2022
England’s Ellen White and Jill Scott lift the trophy after England won Euro 2022 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

White joined City in 2019 and helped the club win the FA Cup the following year and the League Cup in 2022.

She retires with 12 months left on the two-year deal she signed in May 2021.

City boss Gareth Taylor said: “She has been the definition of the consummate professional and I feel incredibly privileged to have been able to work with her over the past two seasons – her name will be written into the history books as an icon of women’s football.”

The Lionesses have been determined to capitalise on their success to force change at every sporting level, to boost sporting opportunities for girls and women.

And White urged future England hopefuls never to lose sight of their dreams.

“This is for the next generation and potentially the next Lioness,” said White.

“You don’t have to be the best at something to make your dreams come true, just look at me.

“Hard work, dedication, passion and love for what you do are a great recipe. Don’t ever let someone tell you ‘you can’t do something or achieve your dreams’.

Ellen White, right, after winning the 2020 FA Cup final
Ellen White, right, after winning the 2020 FA Cup final (Adam Davy/PA)

“I was once told I couldn’t play in the boys’ team and I would never play for England. Now I am retiring having made 113 caps with 52 goals for England and a European Champion.

“Finally, let’s use the momentum from the Euros win to make sure that every young person in all communities has the opportunity to play and feel connected to all England football teams.”

England head coach Sarina Wiegman paid tribute to a “world-class” operator, who played a vital role in the Euros triumph.

Ellen White and Sarina Wiegman during the Euro 2022 final
Ellen White and Sarina Wiegman during the Euro 2022 final (Danny Lawson/PA)

“Ellen has given so much for England and we are all so proud of her,” said Wiegman.

“I have only had the pleasure of working with her for this past year, but her professionalism, work rate and finishing ability is world-class.

“This summer she did an amazing job for the team, she is the perfect team player and helped the younger players to find their way in international football.

“I already knew she was a great player but I found an even better person.

“We will miss her, but I fully understand her decision to take a new direction.”

Baroness Sue Campbell hailed White as the epitome of a role model for future generations to emulate.

“Ellen White will long be remembered as a model for others to follow,” said Campbell, the FA’s women’s football director.

“It is not just about her record-breaking 52 goals and performances on the pitch, but about the standards she set and the way she conducts herself.

“A true leader of women, it has never been about Ellen White for her – even when she was scoring the crucial goals or giving everything she had, it was always the team first. She is a legend of the modern game.”

