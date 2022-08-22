A closer look at Ellen White’s career following her retirement from football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A closer look at Ellen White’s career following her retirement from football

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 5:09 pm
Ellen White has retired (Adam Davy/PA)
Ellen White has retired (Adam Davy/PA)

Ellen White has announced her retirement from football as the Lionesses’ record goalscorer and one short of the overall England record.

White scored the last two of her 52 international goals as England won this summer’s European Championship and the Manchester City striker has now called time on her career shortly before the new Women’s Super League season.

Here, the PA news agency looks at White’s career.

International half-century

Ellen White, right, celebrates scoring against Norway at Euro 2022
Ellen White, right, celebrates scoring against Norway at Euro 2022 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

White’s hat-trick in November’s astonishing 20-0 win over Latvia took her past Kelly Smith’s England record of 46 and she moved on to a half-century by scoring against Germany at the Arnold Clark Cup and North Macedonia in World Cup qualifying.

She netted twice in England’s 8-0 hammering of Norway at the Euros to bring Wayne Rooney’s national record of 53 goals tantalisingly within reach but missed several chances in the remainder of the tournament as she began to play second fiddle to super-sub Alessia Russo up front.

Smith had surpassed Kerry Davis’ mark of 44 goals for England and White surged past the pair after a series of inspirational performances – most notably at the 2019 World Cup, where she netted six times as England reached a second consecutive World Cup semi-final and had a potentially crucial seventh disallowed by VAR in that loss to the United States.

Her prolific form continued through the 2020 SheBelieves Cup and the current World Cup qualifiers, in which she scored 10 goals in eight appearances.

England record goalscorers - graphic

Having scored on her debut against Austria in 2010, she notched 17 goals in her first 26 caps to the end of 2013 before a spell out of the team and a goal drought.

Her goals in back-to-back European Championship qualifiers against Serbia in June 2016 were her first for England in nearly three years but sparked a major return to form.

The hat-trick against Latvia capped a run of 20 goals in 19 games, which became 24 in her last 31 caps despite her subdued contribution to the Euro 2022 win.

She was named England’s player of the year on three separate occasions – in 2011, 2018 and the 2020-21 season.

While not part of her England total, she also scored six goals for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics and two more in a warm-up friendly.

Trophy cabinet

England’s success this summer added to an impressive medal haul through White’s career at domestic level with Chelsea, Leeds, Arsenal, Notts County, Birmingham and Manchester City.

Her most successful spell came with the Gunners, where she won Women’s Super League titles in 2011 and 2012 as well as two FA Cups and three League Cups.

She won both cups once more with City, the FA Cup in 2019-20 and the League Cup last season, having also won the Premier League Cup – now known as the National League Cup – with Leeds in 2010.

On a personal level, she was the WSL Golden Boot winner after scoring 15 goals for Birmingham in 2017-18 – the season that also brought her only hat-trick in the competition, against her former club Arsenal.

