Colchester without Tommy Smith again as they host Brentford in Carabao Cup

Colchester will once again be without Tommy Smith as they host Brentford in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Club captain Smith is struggling with a foot injury and will miss the visit of Premier League opposition.

The U’s eased past Ipswich in the previous round but will also be without midfielder Emyr Huws (ankle) this time around.

Manager Wayne Brown could name a strong side as he aims to bounce back from a 3-1 home loss to Sky Bet League Two rivals Leyton Orient at the weekend.

Mikkel Damsgaard is in line to make his debut for the Bees.

The Denmark international joined from Sampdoria this summer but has not featured as he builds up fitness following an injury-hit season in Serie A.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank will make changes but intends to name a strong side, with the likes of Frank Onyeka and Vitaly Janelt pushing for starts and Keane Lewis-Potter potentially making his first start.

Ethan Pinnock (knee) remains sidelined, with Kristoffer Ajer and Sergio Canos (both knee) also ruled out.