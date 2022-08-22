6 of Ellen White’s most memorable England goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
6 of Ellen White’s most memorable England goals

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 7:01 pm
Ellen White has called time on her record-breaking career (John Walton/PA)
Ellen White has retired as the Lionesses’ all-time leading scorer after helping England claim Euro 2022 glory.

A smart brace in England’s 8-0 thrashing of Norway proved her final international goals, amid a stunning summer for Sarina Wiegman’s side.

Here, the PA news agency looks at six of White’s most memorable England efforts.

England 3-0 Austria, Women’s World Cup qualifying, March 25, 2010

White made her England debut as a substitute in the absence of Kelly Smith, whose England goals record she would go on to break. She scored in the 84th minute to cap off the win with a chip from a narrow angle.

England 2-0 Japan, World Cup group stage, July 5, 2011

White scored a crucial opening goal as the Lionesses beat Japan to secure their place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup with a clever lob over the goalkeeper.

England 6-0 Scotland, Women’s European Championship, July 19, 2017, group stage

White scored the Lionesses’ third goal of the game in a dominant victory over rivals Scotland, pouncing on a loose ball after Jill Scott’s effort from distance rebounded off the crossbar and into the path of the striker.

United States 0-1 England, SheBelieves Cup, March 4, 2017

White scored after Lucy Bronze’s strike hit the crossbar, as England stunned the world champions at the SheBelieves Cup despite being the lowest-ranked team at the event.

England 3-0 Norway, World Cup quarter-finals, June 27, 2019

Norway v England – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 – Quarter Final – Stade Oceane
Ellen White toasts a goal against Norway in 2019 (John Walton/PA)

White found the net from close range to double England’s lead as they booked their place in a second straight Women’s World Cup semi-final.

England 8-0 Norway, Euro 2022, July 11, 2022

England v Norway – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Group A – Brighton & Hove Community Stadium
Ellen White, pictured, celebrates scoring what proved her final goal for England (Gareth Fuller/PA)

White’s second of the night helped England make history by becoming the first side in any women’s Euros finals to take a 6-0 lead into half-time. The clinical finisher latched on to Georgia Stanway’s far-post cross with a sliding, volleyed effort. England stormed into the knockout stages of the tournament they would go on to win, and that neat goal would also prove White’s 52nd and final international strike.

