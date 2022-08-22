Money has got to be right for Tyson Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Money has got to be right for Tyson Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 8:02 pm
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk (Bradley Collyer/Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk (Bradley Collyer/Nick Potts/PA)

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk could unify their world titles in Riyadh as early as December 17 if Saudi Arabia puts together the right financial package.

Promoter Frank Warren has described a clash between the unbeaten heavyweight champions as a “no-brainer” and believes the rivals would be ready to fight before Christmas.

The seismic showdown has been made possible by Usyk’s spilt decision victory over Anthony Joshua in Jeddah on Saturday and the Ukrainian southpaw would be placing his WBA, IBF and WBO titles on the line with Fury staking the WBC belt.

The winner would become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999-2000, only the sixth of all time and the first of the four-belt era following the rise of the WBO.

Tyson Fury beats Dillian Whyte
Tyson Fury beat Dillian Whyte in April (Nick Potts/PA)

Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz is keen on an outdoor event in the kingdom’s capital in December and while Warren agrees that is possible, he insists it would take far more than the £65.4million paid for Usyk’s rematch against Joshua to make it happen.

“We’ve had preliminary discussions a couple of months ago and the bottom line is that now Usyk has said it’s the only fight he wants and it’s the same with Tyson,” Warren said.

“The challenge is going to be meeting the financial expectations of both guys. It has to be much bigger than that (Usyk v Joshua II) because you’ve got two undisputed fighters and the first time the four belts have been on the line.

“It’s a unique situation and what adds to it is that they are both undefeated, which is quite unusual.

Oleksandr Usyk celebrates
Oleksandr Usyk, centre, has beaten Anthony Joshua twice (Nick Potts/PA)

“They’re not like two young kids coming up, these are guys who have been through the ringer and have done everything.

“Tyson trains hard all the time. He could be ready to fight in 10 weeks, there’s no doubt about that. Usyk is going to need a break now, so come winter it wouldn’t be a problem at all.

“It’s going to be all about money and about making it worthwhile for the guys.

“They’ve seen the money offered to the likes of golfers and so forth. This is not golf, this is much more dangerous and this is a unique sporting event, it’s sporting history.

“They’ve just done the Usyk v Joshua fight, but this is the ultimate prize in boxing – the undisputed heavyweight championship.”

Warren has ruled out staging the fight in the United States and is opposed to waiting until April or May for it to be held outdoors in the UK, leaving Saudi Arabia as the most viable option.

Taking place the day before the World Cup final in Qatar, it would be another blow to British boxing fans given the cost and difficulty of travelling to the kingdom.

Even the 10,000 King Abdullah Sports City Arena was not sold out for Usyk’s boxing masterclass against Joshua on Saturday and it is known that a number of tickets were given away to boost attendance.

Accusations of sportswashing against a country guilty of glaring human rights violations would resume, but with such deep pockets Saudi Arabia appears set to stage its third world heavyweight title fight and the biggest of them all.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Manchester United fans protested against the club’s owners, the Glazer family, ahead of Monday’s game against Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Thousands of Man Utd fans hold anti-Glazer protest before Liverpool clash
Ellen White has retired after helping England to Euro 2022 glory. (Adam Davy/PA)
Ellen White: The quiet girl from Aylesbury who retires as a European champion
Chelsea are understood to have been encouraged towards more negotiations over Rafael Leao, pictured (Peter Byrne/PA)
Chelsea encouraged towards more discussions over AC Milan forward Rafael Leao
Stockport’s Connor Jennings is hoping to start against Leicester (Martin Rickett/PA)
Connor Jennings hoping to return to Stockport starting line-up against Leicester
Leicester visit Stockport in the cup (Tim Keeton/PA)
Gerry Taggart expects Leicester to do ‘soul-searching’ before trip to Stockport
Thousands of Manchester United fans descended on Old Trafford to protest against the Glazer family (Peter Byrne/PA)
Thousands of Man Utd fans protest against Glazer family before Liverpool clash
Ellen White with the Euro 2022 trophy (Nigel French/PA)
Ellen White retires as tributes pour in for record-breaking England striker
Ellen White has retired from football (John Walton/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge add to tributes for retiring Ellen White
Ellen White has called time on her record-breaking career (John Walton/PA)
6 of Ellen White’s most memorable England goals
Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest face a busy fixture schedule (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Steve Cooper insists Nottingham Forest’s ‘mentality will be right’ at Grimsby

More from Press and Journal

Tonight's Highland League Weekly features highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos v Formartine United.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle and Inverurie…
0
The Caledonian Stadium in Inverness is set to host Glasgow Warriors v Worcester Warriors on September 2.
Glasgow and Worcester Warriors game in Inverness still on despite tax bill concerns for…
0
killer whales
Humpback whale spotted off the coast of St Cyrus for first time in five…
0
The halo light hangs above Union Terrace Gardens. The first landmark in the Victorian park's reopening is expected at the end of the month. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
UTG latest: Halo light hangs above Union Terrace Gardens as first stage of reopening…
2
Pizza chain Fireaway is opening in Aberdeen next month. Pic supplied.
Global pizza chain Fireaway to open in Aberdeen
0
Residents of Bankhead Avenue say they need the council to act now. Supplied by Jozsef Csuhai.
Bucksburn residents hit out at speeders and warn their street is 'an accident waiting…
0