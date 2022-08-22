Connor Jennings hoping to return to Stockport starting line-up against Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Connor Jennings hoping to return to Stockport starting line-up against Leicester

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 8:33 pm
Stockport’s Connor Jennings is hoping to start against Leicester (Martin Rickett/PA)
Stockport’s Connor Jennings is hoping to start against Leicester (Martin Rickett/PA)

Stockport forward Connor Jennings is hoping to return to the starting line-up for the home Carabao Cup tie against Leicester.

Jennings stepped off the bench in Saturday’s defeat at Mansfield after recovering from an ankle injury and is one of several players pushing for a recall.

Boss Dave Challinor has reported no major new injuries but confirmed he will make changes for the second-round tie.

Macauley Southam-Hales is still suspended after his straight red card in the recent defeat at Doncaster and Will Collar is working his way back from concussion.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has several selection dilemmas as his side bid for their first win of the season.

Rodgers, expected to make plenty of changes, omitted Chelsea transfer target Wesley Fofana from his squad for Saturday’s defeat to Southampton due to the ongoing speculation over his future.

Harvey Barnes made his first appearance of the season against Saints, but is likely to be rested after recently recovering from a knee injury.

Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) remain sidelined, while the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, Caglar Soyuncu, Marc Albrighton and Dennis Praet will be hoping for game time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Manchester United fans protested against the club’s owners, the Glazer family, ahead of Monday’s game against Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Thousands of Man Utd fans hold anti-Glazer protest before Liverpool clash
Ellen White has retired after helping England to Euro 2022 glory. (Adam Davy/PA)
Ellen White: The quiet girl from Aylesbury who retires as a European champion
Chelsea are understood to have been encouraged towards more negotiations over Rafael Leao, pictured (Peter Byrne/PA)
Chelsea encouraged towards more discussions over AC Milan forward Rafael Leao
Leicester visit Stockport in the cup (Tim Keeton/PA)
Gerry Taggart expects Leicester to do ‘soul-searching’ before trip to Stockport
Thousands of Manchester United fans descended on Old Trafford to protest against the Glazer family (Peter Byrne/PA)
Thousands of Man Utd fans protest against Glazer family before Liverpool clash
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk (Bradley Collyer/Nick Potts/PA)
Money has got to be right for Tyson Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk
Ellen White with the Euro 2022 trophy (Nigel French/PA)
Ellen White retires as tributes pour in for record-breaking England striker
Ellen White has retired from football (John Walton/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge add to tributes for retiring Ellen White
Ellen White has called time on her record-breaking career (John Walton/PA)
6 of Ellen White’s most memorable England goals
Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest face a busy fixture schedule (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Steve Cooper insists Nottingham Forest’s ‘mentality will be right’ at Grimsby

More from Press and Journal

Tonight's Highland League Weekly features highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos v Formartine United.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle and Inverurie…
0
The Caledonian Stadium in Inverness is set to host Glasgow Warriors v Worcester Warriors on September 2.
Glasgow and Worcester Warriors game in Inverness still on despite tax bill concerns for…
0
killer whales
Humpback whale spotted off the coast of St Cyrus for first time in five…
0
The halo light hangs above Union Terrace Gardens. The first landmark in the Victorian park's reopening is expected at the end of the month. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
UTG latest: Halo light hangs above Union Terrace Gardens as first stage of reopening…
2
Pizza chain Fireaway is opening in Aberdeen next month. Pic supplied.
Global pizza chain Fireaway to open in Aberdeen
0
Residents of Bankhead Avenue say they need the council to act now. Supplied by Jozsef Csuhai.
Bucksburn residents hit out at speeders and warn their street is 'an accident waiting…
0