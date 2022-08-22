Ben Stokes faces ‘mental breakdown’ and career crossroads in documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ben Stokes faces ‘mental breakdown’ and career crossroads in documentary

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 11:55 pm Updated: August 23, 2022, 7:07 am
Ben Stokes opens up for the cameras in a new documentary (Prime Video/PA)
Ben Stokes opens up for the cameras in a new documentary (Prime Video/PA)

Ben Stokes believes the public will see a different side to him in a new documentary where he comes face to face with “mental breakdown” and is driven to the brink of abandoning the career that made him a star.

The England Test captain attended a preview screening of ‘Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes’ in London on Monday, four days before it drops for the wider public on Prime Video.

By the time it hits the streaming service he will be fully focused on the red ball rather than the red carpet, leading his side’s charge against South Africa at Old Trafford, but the film makes it clear how close he came to walking away.

While there are stirring sequences from his golden summer of 2019, when he steered England to World Cup glory at Lord’s and conjured an all-time Ashes classic at Headingley, the narrative is shaped by crisis and trauma.

Stokes confronts some dark times in the new film (Prime Video/PA)

Stokes confronts his 2017 arrest in Bristol, the subsequent trial and eventual acquittal on charges of affray more fully than ever before, openly resentful about a lack of support from some in the England hierarchy and pondering if he was “playing for the wrong people”. He also offers a touching front-row seat to his final days with father Ged, who died in 2020 of brain cancer during the course of filming

When Stokes began to struggle with anxiety and panic attacks, ultimately stepping away from the sport to prioritise his mental health, production might easily have halted entirely. But instead, the cameras keep rolling and he appears, looking gaunt and fretful, during a stark interview segment with Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes.

“People might have an opinion on me from watching me on a cricket field, or from press conferences, but they won’t know what I am away from that. They will walk away knowing a lot more about me,” he told the PA news agency.

“I made a real effort, I wanted it to be genuine, to be me. This wasn’t about me saying ‘I’ve got a documentary on Amazon, check me out’. I didn’t want it be any bull**** ‘PR’ stuff .

“At no point did I ever want it to be set up to look good. There wasn’t a script written that said ’18 months in we’re going to have Ben have a mental breakdown and take time out of the game’. But now I look at that and it was really important that I gave as much as I possibly could in that period of my life and put it into the film.

“I wouldn’t say this is a documentary about cricket. It’s about my life, stuff I’ve gone through, stuff I’ve had to overcome. What this does is opens me up a lot more than people expect to see on the hard times that everyone goes through.

“I think it will help people. If it helps one person, I’ll be very proud. I decided to do this, to show it to the world and I’m proud of the stuff I’ve managed to open up and talk about.”

Stokes (right) was struck by a comment from Stuart Broad (left) in the film.
Stokes (right) was struck by a comment from Stuart Broad (left) in the film (Jason O’Brien/PA)

England team-mate Stuart Broad is one of several notable contributors, at one stage pointing to the elephant in the room: That Stokes’ hiatus last summer felt at one stage like a permanent one.

“I think one of hardest hitting things watching it back the first time was the two-second clip when Broady said that could be me never playing again,” said Stokes.

“I spoke to him a lot when I was out of the game but just chit-chat, nothing to do with how I was feeling or about cricket. Personally, I was at a stage where I was like ‘nah, I’m not going to play again. I don’t have it in me’. But for one of the closest friends to feel like that just from talking to me? Watching him say that took me back a bit. I didn’t realise it was that bad.”

In a memorably frank moment, Stokes makes a veiled reference to an unnamed ‘suit’ whose behaviour during the Bristol affair left him pondering his future with England. He later recalls offering the same person a brief and colourful response when they sought to share in his World Cup triumph.

Given his current status as Test skipper, it would not have been a shock had that sequence hit the cutting room floor. Instead, it lingers as a reminder that Stokes will continue to speak his mind.

“That bit is… interesting. I’m surprised it’s still in there, but I’m glad it’s in there,” he said.

“Suit is just a word I used. I’ve not thrown any names or anyone under the bus, it’s not what I’m about. I would never name and shame someone, it’s just pointless. But the person, if they watch, knows exactly who I’m on about.”

:: Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes launches on Prime Video on Friday 26th August

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Manchester United are pushing to sign Ajax forward Antony (Michael Regan/PA)
Football rumours: Manchester United push to seal deal with Antony
Jessica Ennis-Hill celebrates winning the gold medal (Adam Davy/PA)
On This Day in 2015: Jessica Ennis-Hill wins heptathlon at World Championships
An assault charge against Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has been mentioned in an Australian court (Adam Davy/PA)
Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios’ assault case mentioned in court
Erik ten Hag’s side saw off Liverpool on Monday (David Davies/PA)
Erik ten Hag hails Man Utd’s fighting spirit following win over rivals Liverpool
Chris Smalling headed home to hand Roma victory (Martin Rickett/PA)
Chris Smalling’s header seals Roma’s second straight win of new Serie A campaign
Peter Haring aims to utilise the Tynecastle atmosphere (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Peter Haring backs Hearts fans to unsettle Zurich in crucial Europa League clash
Seamus Coleman is set to return to action for Everton (Adam Davy/PA)
Seamus Coleman set to make Everton return in cup clash with Fleetwood
Jurgen Klopp’s side are winless in three games (David Davies/PA)
A closer look at Liverpool’s poor start to the campaign after defeat at Man…
Marcus Rashford scored in Manchester United’s win (David Davies/PA)
Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford fire Man Utd to victory over rivals Liverpool
Manchester United fans protested against the club’s owners, the Glazer family, ahead of Monday’s game against Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Thousands of Man Utd fans hold anti-Glazer protest before Liverpool clash

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers midfielder Connor ScullyConnor Scully
Connor Scully reckons bad habits are costing Cove Rangers after three straight defeats
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Callum Bowie's Snapchat activities landed him in Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Snapchat / Elgin Sheriff Court. Elgin. Supplied by DCT/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
18-year-old who sent indecent video to child called it 'a drunken mistake'
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris during the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris so quick boss Jim Goodwin fears defenders could resort to fouling…
0
Jay Jamieson appeared excited as he left the court building.
Axe-wielding teen who robbed Aberdeen shop celebrates outside court
Moray unsustainable schools
Three options coming before council with Moray school hanging in the balance
0
Orkney College inspection
Orkney College UHI staff praised for inspection report
0