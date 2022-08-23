Football rumours: Manchester United push to seal deal with Antony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Manchester United push to seal deal with Antony

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 7:15 am
Manchester United are pushing to sign Ajax forward Antony (Michael Regan/PA)
Manchester United are pushing to sign Ajax forward Antony (Michael Regan/PA)

What the papers say

Manchester United are ready to complete a deal with Ajax for 22-year-old forward Antony, after long-running negotiations. The paper reports personal terms have been agreed and the rest should be negotiated within the next week.

The Times reports Chelsea are confident they can secure 21-year-old Everton attacker Anthony Gordon this week. Two bids were rejected last week and it is reported a package valued at more than £50million will likely be agreed on.

The Daily Mirror says that Watford “will not entertain any bids” for 24-year-old forward Ismaila Starr and are planning to offer him a new contract following the collapse of his negotiations with Aston Villa.

The team are also yet to accept Newcastle’s £25m offer for 20-year-old forward Joao Pedro, with the Hornets pushing for a fee closer to £30m according to The Telegraph.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Sergio Reguilon: Italian outlet Calciomercato says Lazio are considering a move for the 25-year-old Tottenham and Spain defender.

Serge Aurier: Nottingham Forest may sign the Ivory Coast defender, 29, who is a free agent following his release by Villarreal, according to the Express which cites Footmercato.

