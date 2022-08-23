Benjamin Mendy grabbed woman’s groin at mansion party, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Benjamin Mendy grabbed woman’s groin at mansion party, court told

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 2:41 pm
Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)
Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)

A woman said she was “shocked” when Premier League footballer Benjamin Mendy grabbed her groin during a party at his Cheshire mansion, a court has heard.

The alleged victim told Chester Crown Court that the 28-year-old player was “really trying to grab” her between her legs as he passed her during the gathering at his home – The Spinney in Mottram St Andrew – in the early hours of January 2, 2021.

The woman said that, moments after the alleged assault, the Manchester City left-back and former French international made a sexual gesture towards her, the jury was told.

She also alleged that he told her she looked better when she smiled before she challenged him, prompting him to apologise, the court heard.

Benjamin Mendy court case
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)

In an interview with police, played to the jury on Tuesday, the woman said: “He’s sort of just grabbed my vagina and I just immediately stopped and thought ‘What has just happened?’

She later added: “I was just shocked. I think I was just taken aback by it because I was just shocked and then realising what had just happened.”

The court also heard that she immediately went to a bathroom to smoke with her friend but found the door was locked.

She said her friend called for someone to unlock the door, and Mendy came to open it.

The woman said: “I went into the bathroom and we were facing each other … and he’s sort of gestured to giving me oral sex.

“I just sort of turned around and then my friend came in and I told her what happened and she was just shocked, as we both were, and I don’t understand where that came from because there was minimal conversation.”

Benjamin Mendy court case
Benjamin Mendy is accused of eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault (David Rawcliffe/PA)

She later explained: “He gestured as if he was licking us, put his tongue out as if he was licking me.

“I was just confused.”

The court heard that she and her friend considered leaving the party but chose to stay because they were “intoxicated”.

Later, when the woman went to the swimming pool at the house with other party guests, she said she “tried to keep her distance” from Mendy, but claimed he approached her again.

She said: “He came right up close to my face and said ‘You look better when you smile’.”

The woman told a police interviewer that the footballer asked why she was angry, to which she said she responded “because of how you touched me” or “because of what you did”.

The woman claimed he began apologising before trying to “spud” – meaning bump his fist on hers – as a way of smoothing things over.

Mendy denies one count of sexual assault in relation to the incident.

He also denies eight counts of rape and one count of attempted rape against six other young women.

Benjamin Mendy court case
Benjamin Mendy’s co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, is alleged to have had the job of finding young women for sex (David Rawcliffe/PA)

Co-accused Louis Saha Matturie, 41, the footballer’s friend and fixer, allegedly had the job of finding young women for sex.

Both men say that if any sex did take place it was consensual.

The court has previously heard that one woman, who was 20 at the time of the alleged offences, claims she was raped three times by Mendy in October 2020.

Prosecutors allege Mendy is a “predator” who “turned the pursuit of women for sex into a game”.

The trial continues.

