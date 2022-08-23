Ben Stokes shows great courage addressing mental health struggles – Joe Root

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ben Stokes shows great courage addressing mental health struggles – Joe Root

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 6:01 pm
Joe Root (left) joined the rest of the Test squad at a London screening of ‘Ben Stokes (right): Phoenix from the Ashes (David Davies/PA)
Joe Root (left) joined the rest of the Test squad at a London screening of ‘Ben Stokes (right): Phoenix from the Ashes (David Davies/PA)

Joe Root has praised England captain Ben Stokes for addressing his mental health struggles in a new documentary, saluting his “great courage and great leadership”.

Root joined the rest of the Test squad at a London screening of ‘Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes’, a film that sees their skipper tackle the toughest moments of his career, before travelling north for Thursday’s second Test against South Africa.

As well as confronting his 2017 arrest and eventual acquittal on charges of affray and the loss of his father to brain cancer, Stokes is strikingly open about the crushing anxiety and panic attacks which forced him to take a break from the game last summer.

Ben Stokes standing on a beach
Ben Stokes opened up for the cameras in a new documentary (Prime Video/PA)

During his own time as skipper, Root took to referring to Stokes as a ‘superhero’ for his outstanding match-winning abilities, but believes his decision to open himself up at his lowest ebbs only serves to underline his strength.

“I think it’s very powerful what he’s done, to be honest. To share his journey, his story and everything that he’s had to go through,” he said.

“Not just with us as team but the rest of the world. I think it’s quite a powerful thing and I can’t see how it won’t better the environment that we’re playing in. It takes great courage and shows great leadership actually, saying that ‘it’s OK to not be OK’ sometimes.

“To ask for help and go and do what he’s done, it can only be a good thing. Ben has not always found it easy to tell everyone where he’s at. It’s just a great wake-up call that you’ve got to do what you can to reach out when the time’s right or if you see something.”

That Stokes can use his platform as England Test captain to openly discuss the professional and medical help he has sought to bring him back from the brink of quitting, represents a shift in the way such matters are treated in elite sport.

Root was a relative rookie in the 2013/14 Ashes, when Jonathan Trott first revealed the mental health problems that would bring his international career to a premature close, and feels there is greater understanding now.

“I think we’ve come a long way. I was a very young and naive lad in that team and wasn’t really aware of what Trotty was going through,” he admitted.

“But guys like him, Marcus Trescothick and others, speaking up and sharing what they’ve had to go through, has made it made it easier and better for other players to sort of deal with some hardships of their own.”

Joe Root has added some unconventional shots to his Test armoury this summer.
Joe Root has added some unconventional shots to his Test armoury this summer (David Davies/PA)

Root laughed off the idea that he could ever produce a documentary of his own, suggesting it would be “pretty boring” and “about 10 minutes long”. He is content to provide his own brand of entertainment in the middle and, after a rare double failure in the three-day loss at Lord’s, is keen to get back on track.

Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum both made it clear they expected England to respond to their innings defeat by doubling down on their new aggressive style and Root is happy to oblige.

He has shown a willingness to embrace the new methods, producing some eye-catching and inventive strokeplay that have broadened his arsenal.

“From a personal point of view I’ve probably played some of my best innings this year, with that mindset,” he said.

“It’s a very enjoyable challenge to go out there and it’s certainly more enjoyable to play, instead of the stuff we were playing under me.

“It’s easy for me, I just want us to win. It’s been great fun – I love batting and I love Ben, I’ve said that enough times! I want to try to help us win as many games as possible and score as many runs as I can.

“Like Ben says, we have to walk towards the danger, look it in the face, stand up to it and put in a performance.”

