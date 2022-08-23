Alfredo Morelos was not ready to play – Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Alfredo Morelos was not ready to play – Giovanni van Bronckhorst

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 7:47 pm
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst explains Alfredo Morelos Euro omission (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst explains Alfredo Morelos Euro omission (Steve Welsh/PA)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst revealed the quest for Champions League football helped him decide to leave Alfredo Morelos out of the Rangers squad to face PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night.

The Gers boss omitted the Colombia striker for the second-leg tie of the play-off in Holland due to fitness levels and other concerns, including attitude.

Morelos, 26, who recently returned to the squad following a long spell on the sidelines following a thigh injury, was sent off 13 minutes after coming on as substitute in the 2-2 draw with Hibernian at Easter Road on Saturday.

Alfredo Morelos leaves the pitch after being sent off against Hibernian
Alfredo Morelos leaves the pitch after being sent off against Hibs (Andrew Milligan/PA)

However, Van Bronckhorst insists it was “something that was building up” and was “a signal I had to make to Morelos and also to my team” as he spoke ahead of the game at the Philips stadium, where the game will start with the sides tied 2-2 from the first leg at Ibrox.

Rangers look to take the final step towards the Champions League for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

“It is always the case that I bring players with me who are ready to play and for me that was the moment I didn’t include Morelos,” said Van Bronckhorst, who confirmed Glen Kamara was back in the squad but Kemar Roofe, Ben Davies and John Souttar remain out.

“As a person it was a hard decision.

“As a manager it was an easy one because we are here to represent our club and to get into the Champions League tomorrow evening.

“I made the decision myself. Of course we have a leader group and I always keep contact with them.

“We will wait and see what happens (going forward). The biggest factor in that is Alfredo himself.

“We will have to see how the coming days and weeks will go.

Antonio Colak
Antonio Colak has kept Morelos out of the starting line-up (Steve Welsh/PA)

“He has to show me he wants to play for Rangers. I know he wants to play but to play for Rangers you have to have a certain level, mentally and physically he is not ready to play.”

Van Bronckhorst will go again with Antonio Colak as his main attacker in the Netherlands.

The Croatia striker has scored four goals in his last five games and has kept Morelos on the bench.

The Dutchman said: “Antonio has done really well. He has had a positive impact on the team with his performances, and of course with his goals because we need goals to win games.”

On his Instagram account, Morelos posted a cryptic message in Spanish on an image which translated to: “The best warrior is not the one who always triumphs but the one who returns without fear to battle.

Morelos captioned the post with the words “miedo a dios” which translates to “fear of God”.

PSV boss Ruud van Nistelrooy noted that Morelos had been on the bench in recent games, including the first leg at Ibrox last week, but conceded that the Colombia striker is a talent.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, right, and Giovanni van Bronckhorst
Ruud van Nistelrooy, right, backed the judgement of his former international team-mate Van Bronckhorst (Steve Welsh/PA)

Van Bronckhorst’s former Netherlands team-mate said: “Morelos didn’t start and also in the games before our game we saw Morelos coming on many times and not starting.

“So in that sense we don’t think it has the biggest influence.

“The number one striker is Colak and we expect that for tomorrow’s game.

“I don’t know the decision-making around the Morelos case, I can’t comment on that but I know Giovanni is making decisions for the best interests of the club and the team.

“We know what a player Alfredo can be and what he is and what he has done for Rangers.

“He is a very good striker so in that sense, we obviously focus on ourselves but I rate him a lot as a player.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

British number four Jack Draper has beaten veteran Italian Fabio Fognini at the ATP Winston-Salem Open in North Carolina to set up a last-16 encounter against Dominic Thiem (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press/AP)
Jack Draper beats Fabio Fognini to set up last-16 match against Dominic Thiem
Beth Mead, right, holds the Euro 2022 trophy with England team-mate Fran Kirby (Nick Potts/PA)
Beth Mead hungry for more after triumphant season with club and country
Brendan Rodgers’ side won on penalties (Simon Marper/PA)
Brendan Rodgers explains Wesley Fofana absence as Chelsea interest continues
Crawley Town’s Tom Nichols celebrates his Carabao Cup goal for Crawley (Steven Paston/PA)
Crawley stun Fulham as Leicester survive Stockport scare in Carabao Cup
Mark Kennedy’s Lincoln saw off Barrow on penalties (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Mark Kennedy praises goalkeeper Jordan Wright’s heroics as Lincoln advance
Steve Bruce’s side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup (Scott Wilson/PA)
Steve Bruce selection gamble doesn’t pay off as ‘sloppy’ West Brom lose at Derby
Liam Manning’s side upset Watford in the Carabao Cup (Nigel French/PA)
Liam Manning hails MK Dons’ ’emotional control’ in upset win over Watford
Neil Harris’ side are struggling for goals (Will Matthews/PA)
Neil Harris confident Gillingham will start finding the net
Crawley manager Kevin Betsy (Steven Paston/PA)
Crawley boss Kevin Betsy hails ‘fantastic night’ after stunning Fulham
Steve Evans’ Stevenage beat Peterborough on Tuesday night (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Steve Evans hails match-winner Jamie Reid as Stevenage advance in Carabao Cup

More from Press and Journal

Kane Hester scored against Stirling Albion - continuing a fine record against the Binos.
Quickfire double helps Elgin beat Stenhousemuir in SPFL Trust Trophy
The crash happened near Castle Stalker on the A828. Picture by Sandy McCook.
University friends killed in Castle Stalker crash were heading to 'place with snowfall'
0
Christopher Dominique. Supplied by Quite Great Communications.
Swedish musician proves he would go 500 miles for love after epic wedding trip…
0
The film West of Glenshee features local cycling talent. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
WATCH: Aberdeenshire cyclists feature in new Tour of Britain film
0
There is now an e-version of the popular Elgin Gift Card.
Elgin Gift Card gets a digital upgrade to encourage shoppers to stay local
0
The A82 was closed for seven hours on the day of the crash. Picture: Jasperimage
Police revisit scene of fatal A82 Invermoriston crash
0