Arthur Gnahoua strike earns Morecambe win at Rotherham

Arthur Gnahoua’s second goal of the season fired League One strugglers Morecambe into the third round of the Carabao Cup at Rotherham.

The French striker secured a 1-0 win for the visitors against their Championship hosts, who made nine changes from the team that started Saturday’s draw at QPR.

A low-key first half saw neither goalkeeper tested, although away defender Lewis Gibson went close when his fierce shot on the turn whistled just over.

The Shrimps created the game’s first on-target attempt in the 72nd minute when Gnahoua burst through the left channel and his 15-yard angled drive squirmed under the body of home keeper Josh Vickers and into the net.

Rotherham applied late pressure with a flurry of corners and substitute Chiedozie Ogbene’s header landed on the roof of Connor Ripley’s goal.

But the Shrimps defended their penalty box heroically to record their first win inside 90 minutes this season.

Paul Warne’s hosts ended a toothless night with 14 of their 15 goal attempts having missed the target and defeat meant the South Yorkshire club have failed to beat Morecambe in any of the four cup contests between the two teams.