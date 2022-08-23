Walsall boss Michael Flynn bemoans referee’s decision against Charlton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Walsall boss Michael Flynn claimed a controversial handball decision could have cost the Saddlers a huge windfall after their 1-0 Carabao Cup exit to Charlton.

Diallang Jaiyesimi’s cool second-half finish sent the League One side through after referee Ollie Yates’ decision to rule out Andy Williams’ effort for the League Two hosts.

Williams appeared to chest home Taylor Allen’s near-post cross from close range but Yates adjudged he had handled.

“The cross has come in and he’s even moved his arm to elevate his body, it was a very clever quick-thinking finish,” said Flynn.

“His stomach is red raw. Just to rub salt in the wounds, he gets booked. It’s crazy. I’ve had to take him off because you can see the frustration is still there.

“It’s not good enough, it could cost the club up to a million pounds and that is why these decisions have got to be right.

“We were the better team, we’ve created loads of chances. It just wasn’t to be. I’ll be watching the draw and hoping they get Carlisle away.

“We made one error and we got punished for it. The rest of it, I was very proud.”

Charlton, meanwhile, reached the third round for just the second time in 14 seasons.

“We are obviously pleased to get through and it was the first 90 minutes of the season for some of the players,” said boss Ben Garner.

“I thought Walsall were excellent and made it a really tough game, massive credit to them. It was a tough evening, so to get the minutes we wanted and to get through, really pleased.

“We are like every League One and League Two club – we want as big a draw as possible. We would love to get a Premier League team, preferably at home, or a London club away.”