Jake Turner keeps Exeter at bay as Gillingham progress

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jake Turner was the hero as Gillingham beat Exeter 6-5 on penalties to advance to the Carabao Cup third round.

Following 10 consecutive successful efforts, Turner kept out Josh Key’s spot-kick before David Tutonda stepped up to find the bottom corner and settle the tie in the home side’s favour.

The two sides swapped divisions in the summer but it was the League Two hosts who created the clearer openings during a goalless 90 minutes.

Gills captain Stuart O’Keefe spurned the best opportunity of the first half, sending his close-range header over after Alex MacDonald’s corner had been nodded back across goal by Elkan Baggott.

Olly Lee later stung the palms of Scott Brown while Jake Caprice, Matt Jay and Jevani Brown all fired efforts off target at the other end.

Turner was called into action early in the second period to beat away Key’s 25-yard shot before Lee headed a gilt-edged chance wide having found himself unmarked from MacDonald’s cross.

The goal-shy Gills, who have scored just three times in all competitions this season, continued to look the more dangerous and almost won it in the fifth minute of added time only for substitute Jordan Green to drag his shot just wide.