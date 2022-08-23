Jon Dahl Tomasson praises young Blackburn side after beating Bradford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson praised his young side after they came from behind to avoid a Carabao Cup upset with a 2-1 win at League Two outfit Bradford.

Tomasson made 10 changes for the Championship club with only Tayo Edun remaining from the starting line-up beaten 3-0 at Sheffield United.

They fell behind to Andy Cook’s sixth goal of the season but struck back twice with two first-half goals from Bradley Dack and Dilan Markanday.

Tomasson said: “The whole team did a brilliant job, the way we created chances playing with that young a side. It was all positive.

“Some players have put a thought in my mind for Saturday. They need to knock on the door and show competition for the rest of the guys because that was a great performance.”

The Dane is still looking to add to the squad, which he admits is “stretched”, before the transfer deadline.

“We need players in,” he added. “The alarm clocks are still ringing, although there is no panic.”

Bradford keeper Harry Lewis made a fine save from Joe Rankin-Costello’s header before the home side took an 18th-minute lead. On-loan Crystal Palace winger Scott Banks squared for Cook to sweep home.

Kian Harratt hit the post from another Banks pass before Blackburn levelled in the 31st minute through Bradley Dack after good work by Tyrhys Dolan.

Rovers struck again eight minutes later when Jack Vale turned Romoney Crichlow and set up Markanday to finish from eight yards.

Bradford boss Mark Hughes, who played for and managed Blackburn, said: “Their ability and quickness of thought caused us a problem and we weren’t able to get as close as I would like.

“It was a learning experience for us. We won’t face that quality at League Two level. That won’t affect our confidence in any shape or form.”