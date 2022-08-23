Jon Dahl Tomasson praises young Blackburn side after beating Bradford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jon Dahl Tomasson praises young Blackburn side after beating Bradford

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 10:39 pm
Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson (Richard Sellers/PA)
Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson (Richard Sellers/PA)

Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson praised his young side after they came from behind to avoid a Carabao Cup upset with a 2-1 win at League Two outfit Bradford.

Tomasson made 10 changes for the Championship club with only Tayo Edun remaining from the starting line-up beaten 3-0 at Sheffield United.

They fell behind to Andy Cook’s sixth goal of the season but struck back twice with two first-half goals from Bradley Dack and Dilan Markanday.

Tomasson said: “The whole team did a brilliant job, the way we created chances playing with that young a side. It was all positive.

“Some players have put a thought in my mind for Saturday. They need to knock on the door and show competition for the rest of the guys because that was a great performance.”

The Dane is still looking to add to the squad, which he admits is “stretched”, before the transfer deadline.

“We need players in,” he added. “The alarm clocks are still ringing, although there is no panic.”

Bradford keeper Harry Lewis made a fine save from Joe Rankin-Costello’s header before the home side took an 18th-minute lead. On-loan Crystal Palace winger Scott Banks squared for Cook to sweep home.

Kian Harratt hit the post from another Banks pass before Blackburn levelled in the 31st minute through Bradley Dack after good work by Tyrhys Dolan.

Rovers struck again eight minutes later when Jack Vale turned Romoney Crichlow and set up Markanday to finish from eight yards.

Bradford boss Mark Hughes, who played for and managed Blackburn, said: “Their ability and quickness of thought caused us a problem and we weren’t able to get as close as I would like.

“It was a learning experience for us. We won’t face that quality at League Two level. That won’t affect our confidence in any shape or form.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

British number four Jack Draper has beaten veteran Italian Fabio Fognini at the ATP Winston-Salem Open in North Carolina to set up a last-16 encounter against Dominic Thiem (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press/AP)
Jack Draper beats Fabio Fognini to set up last-16 match against Dominic Thiem
Beth Mead, right, holds the Euro 2022 trophy with England team-mate Fran Kirby (Nick Potts/PA)
Beth Mead hungry for more after triumphant season with club and country
Brendan Rodgers’ side won on penalties (Simon Marper/PA)
Brendan Rodgers explains Wesley Fofana absence as Chelsea interest continues
Crawley Town’s Tom Nichols celebrates his Carabao Cup goal for Crawley (Steven Paston/PA)
Crawley stun Fulham as Leicester survive Stockport scare in Carabao Cup
Mark Kennedy’s Lincoln saw off Barrow on penalties (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Mark Kennedy praises goalkeeper Jordan Wright’s heroics as Lincoln advance
Steve Bruce’s side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup (Scott Wilson/PA)
Steve Bruce selection gamble doesn’t pay off as ‘sloppy’ West Brom lose at Derby
Liam Manning’s side upset Watford in the Carabao Cup (Nigel French/PA)
Liam Manning hails MK Dons’ ’emotional control’ in upset win over Watford
Neil Harris’ side are struggling for goals (Will Matthews/PA)
Neil Harris confident Gillingham will start finding the net
Crawley manager Kevin Betsy (Steven Paston/PA)
Crawley boss Kevin Betsy hails ‘fantastic night’ after stunning Fulham
Steve Evans’ Stevenage beat Peterborough on Tuesday night (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Steve Evans hails match-winner Jamie Reid as Stevenage advance in Carabao Cup

More from Press and Journal

Orkney Ferries
Warning that repairs to ageing Orkney linkspans will continue to increase
0
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (10650495vo) The Shamen c.1992 Various - 1992
The Shamen: How Aberdeen band nearly missed out on smash-hit record Ebeneezer Goode
0
John Wood outside the public toilets in Poolewe
Communities on North Coast 500 touring route 'drowning in human waste'
Kane Hester scored against Stirling Albion - continuing a fine record against the Binos.
Quickfire double helps Elgin beat Stenhousemuir in SPFL Trust Trophy
The crash happened near Castle Stalker on the A828. Picture by Sandy McCook.
University friends killed in Castle Stalker crash were heading to 'place with snowfall'
0
Christopher Dominique. Supplied by Quite Great Communications.
Swedish musician proves he would go 500 miles for love after epic wedding trip…
0