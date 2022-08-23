Thomas Frank pleased with Brentford’s progress and credits Colchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thomas Frank pleased with Brentford’s progress and credits Colchester

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 10:43 pm
Thomas Frank was impressed with Colchester’s display (John Walton/PA)
Thomas Frank was impressed with Colchester’s display (John Walton/PA)

Thomas Frank praised Colchester after they pushed Brentford all the way before the Premier League side sealed a 2-0 win to progress to the Carabao Cup third round.

The Bees took a 39th-minute lead when Keane Lewis-Potter finished calmly from close range, after being found by Shandon Baptiste in the area.

The visitors sealed victory in the first minute of stoppage time when Ivan Toney’s header from Saman Ghoddos’ corner struck Mads Bech Sorensen and flew in.

Bees boss Frank, who made 11 changes, said: “It was very hard, no doubt about that.

“Even though we changed a lot of players, I think we put a performance out there – the attitude, the concentration, the mindset is strong.

“Touch wood, we haven’t had any slip-ups against opponents that are lower in in the leagues than us and I’m very proud and pleased for that.

“I want to praise Colchester, because I thought they put up a brilliant fight. I think they made it difficult for us, especially the first 30.

“Then we scored a brilliant goal and were a little bit on top of the game in the second half but couldn’t score.

“But then they came in the game, invested more in long balls and (were) more direct…and we struggled.

“You can never be sure and they had a chance and Thomas (goalkeeper, Strakosha) made a good save. But we did a good job and we got a deserved win.”

Colchester boss Wayne Brown was pleased with the plucky display from his Sky Bet League Two team.

Brown said: “Brentford fully deserved their victory and I wish them all the best in the next round.

“The higher you go, the better teams you play against and the better the individuals – they are at the top of their game for a reason.

“They’ve got the cutting edge and that’s not me highlighting any of our individuals but ultimately, the chances that you create you have to put away.

“They’re vital periods of the game and you find yourselves 1-0 down after a slip and the lads could have easily thought ‘we’re 1-0 down against a Premier League outfit, it’s only going to go one way’ – but they didn’t.

“They kept on the front foot, they kept final third entries, we kept putting balls into good areas and we were a constant threat.

“I’m sure if you asked their back-four if they’ve been a game tonight, the answer would be ‘yes’.”

