Goalkeeper Jordan Wright saves the day as Lincoln see off Barrow on penalties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Goalkeeper Jordan Wright saves the day as Lincoln see off Barrow on penalties

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 10:43 pm
Jordan Wright made three penalty saves as Lincoln progressed (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Jordan Wright made three penalty saves as Lincoln progressed (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Lincoln goalkeeper Jordan Wright produced a hat-trick of penalty saves to earn the League One side a Carabao Cup shootout success at League Two Barrow after a 2-2 draw.

Wright’s heroics denied Josh Gordon, Patrick Brough and Robbie Gotts while Anthony Scully, Max Sanders and Tashan Oakley-Boothe replied for the visitors.

The Imps’ other hero was substitute Jordan Garrick, who forced spot-kicks in the second minute of stoppage time after Ben Whitfield came off the bench to fire Barrow ahead three minutes from time.

Lincoln bossed possession early on and Scully’s third goal of the season – his second in the competition – was quality and well deserved.

Former Lincoln goalkeeper Paul Farman had no chance with Scully’s curling right-footed shot.

But after chasing shadows, Barrow hit back through debut striker David Moyo after 13 minutes.

The former Hamilton Academical front man then missed a sitter as the Cumbrians took control of the tie.

Wright kept out several efforts from Billy Waters before tipping aside John Rooney’s drive from the edge of the area in first half stoppage-time.

The second half was cagier until the dramatic last 10 minutes. Whitfield looked to have won it for the home side when he converted Josh Gordon’s cross.

But Lincoln forced penalties when Garrick nipped in for a last-gasp leveller with his first goal for the club.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

British number four Jack Draper has beaten veteran Italian Fabio Fognini at the ATP Winston-Salem Open in North Carolina to set up a last-16 encounter against Dominic Thiem (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press/AP)
Jack Draper beats Fabio Fognini to set up last-16 match against Dominic Thiem
Beth Mead, right, holds the Euro 2022 trophy with England team-mate Fran Kirby (Nick Potts/PA)
Beth Mead hungry for more after triumphant season with club and country
Brendan Rodgers’ side won on penalties (Simon Marper/PA)
Brendan Rodgers explains Wesley Fofana absence as Chelsea interest continues
Crawley Town’s Tom Nichols celebrates his Carabao Cup goal for Crawley (Steven Paston/PA)
Crawley stun Fulham as Leicester survive Stockport scare in Carabao Cup
Mark Kennedy’s Lincoln saw off Barrow on penalties (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Mark Kennedy praises goalkeeper Jordan Wright’s heroics as Lincoln advance
Steve Bruce’s side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup (Scott Wilson/PA)
Steve Bruce selection gamble doesn’t pay off as ‘sloppy’ West Brom lose at Derby
Liam Manning’s side upset Watford in the Carabao Cup (Nigel French/PA)
Liam Manning hails MK Dons’ ’emotional control’ in upset win over Watford
Neil Harris’ side are struggling for goals (Will Matthews/PA)
Neil Harris confident Gillingham will start finding the net
Crawley manager Kevin Betsy (Steven Paston/PA)
Crawley boss Kevin Betsy hails ‘fantastic night’ after stunning Fulham
Steve Evans’ Stevenage beat Peterborough on Tuesday night (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Steve Evans hails match-winner Jamie Reid as Stevenage advance in Carabao Cup

More from Press and Journal

Bob Ruddiman, head of energy at Burness Paull.
Top lawyer says North Sea supply chain yet to see 'trickle-down' effect of high…
0
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf.
Moray hospitality 'on its knees' as local chamber calls for urgent support
0
Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell is pleased to have signed Ruardhri Nicol
Brora aim to continue perfect start against Buckie in Challenge Cup
Sean McAngus visited the Co-op in Lossiemouth at 3am to hear and see the major seagull problem.
WATCH: How bad can it be? We check out the 3am Lossiemouth gull racket
0
Director of Elgin gents retail shop Sirology Richard Cumming has hit out at the council. Picture by Jason Hedges.
'Our businesses are under attack': Moray Council and police under fire after pulling out…
0
Orkney Ferries
Warning that repairs to ageing Orkney linkspans will continue to increase
0