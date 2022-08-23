Vincent Kompany happy to see Burnley advance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Vincent Kompany happy to see Burnley advance

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 10:45 pm
Vincent Kompany’s side beat Shrewsbury (John Walton/PA)
Vincent Kompany’s side beat Shrewsbury (John Walton/PA)

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany was “really happy to go through” to the third round of the Carabao Cup following an industrial 1-0 win over League One Shrewsbury.

Samuel Bastien ensured the Clarets advanced with a 50th-minute winner.

Kompany said: “I was pleased to make changes and still see a similar picture to the team.

“To keep a clean sheet and pick up a good away win is pleasing. I think the lads will be pleased to take the fans into the next round.

“I really believe that this competition is about using the full extent of your squad. I’ve never seen a team do well in this competition without doing that.

“This is also the best way to show the players what they’ll need to do in terms of stepping up and playing in the Championship.

“It was an important game for us and we’re really happy to go through.”

Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi produced a string of fine saves to keep Steve Cotterill’s side in the game.

But he was finally beaten five minutes into the second half as Bastien fired into the bottom corner.

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Chey Dunkley looked to have sent the game to penalties late on but his header was ruled out for offside.

Cotterill said: “I’m really pleased with my side’s performance against a Championship team.

“We gave it our all and on another night we go on to get a result.

“It’s disappointing to go out of the cup, but we turn our attention to the league which is our bread and butter.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

British number four Jack Draper has beaten veteran Italian Fabio Fognini at the ATP Winston-Salem Open in North Carolina to set up a last-16 encounter against Dominic Thiem (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press/AP)
Jack Draper beats Fabio Fognini to set up last-16 match against Dominic Thiem
Beth Mead, right, holds the Euro 2022 trophy with England team-mate Fran Kirby (Nick Potts/PA)
Beth Mead hungry for more after triumphant season with club and country
Brendan Rodgers’ side won on penalties (Simon Marper/PA)
Brendan Rodgers explains Wesley Fofana absence as Chelsea interest continues
Crawley Town’s Tom Nichols celebrates his Carabao Cup goal for Crawley (Steven Paston/PA)
Crawley stun Fulham as Leicester survive Stockport scare in Carabao Cup
Mark Kennedy’s Lincoln saw off Barrow on penalties (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Mark Kennedy praises goalkeeper Jordan Wright’s heroics as Lincoln advance
Steve Bruce’s side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup (Scott Wilson/PA)
Steve Bruce selection gamble doesn’t pay off as ‘sloppy’ West Brom lose at Derby
Liam Manning’s side upset Watford in the Carabao Cup (Nigel French/PA)
Liam Manning hails MK Dons’ ’emotional control’ in upset win over Watford
Neil Harris’ side are struggling for goals (Will Matthews/PA)
Neil Harris confident Gillingham will start finding the net
Crawley manager Kevin Betsy (Steven Paston/PA)
Crawley boss Kevin Betsy hails ‘fantastic night’ after stunning Fulham
Steve Evans’ Stevenage beat Peterborough on Tuesday night (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Steve Evans hails match-winner Jamie Reid as Stevenage advance in Carabao Cup

More from Press and Journal

James Brown of St Johnstone fouls Shayden Morris of Aberdeen.
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris has no concerns about physicality of Scottish football after Scott…
0
Bob Ruddiman, head of energy at Burness Paull.
Top lawyer says North Sea supply chain yet to see 'trickle-down' effect of high…
0
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf.
Moray hospitality 'on its knees' as local chamber calls for urgent support
0
Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell is pleased to have signed Ruardhri Nicol
Brora aim to continue perfect start against Buckie in Challenge Cup
Sean McAngus visited the Co-op in Lossiemouth at 3am to hear and see the major seagull problem.
WATCH: How bad can it be? We check out the 3am Lossiemouth gull racket
0
Director of Elgin gents retail shop Sirology Richard Cumming has hit out at the council. Picture by Jason Hedges.
'Our businesses are under attack': Moray Council and police under fire after pulling out…
0