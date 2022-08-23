Raul Jimenez earns Bruno Lage praise as Wolves edge Carabao Cup tie with Preston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Raul Jimenez earns Bruno Lage praise as Wolves edge Carabao Cup tie with Preston

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 10:51 pm
Boss Bruno Lage saluted Raul Jimenez after he helped fire Wolves into the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The Mexico international and Adama Traore struck to beat Preston 2-1 at Molineux on Tuesday.

Hwang Hee-Chan missed a first-half penalty before Ben Woodburn made Wolves sweat with a consolation soon after the break.

Jimenez marked his first start of the season after knee and groin injuries with a goal and Lage was pleased to have his star back, even after the striker gave away spot-kick duties to Hwang.

He said: “I was so happy with Raul, the way he has been this season and in pre-season. We have missed him in the first three games.

“With him we have a reference up front. Raul took a decision to give the penalty to Hwang, it was a generous action and I understand but I don’t agree. Raul should have taken the penalty.

“It was a good performance. When you come to these games, in the cup, they come with extra motivation and in the last five games, Preston have not conceded.

“To continue in the competition was the most important thing.”

Jimenez opened the scoring after eight minutes, tapping in Rayan Ait-Nouri’s low cross. The striker celebrated by changing his headband into an eye patch and donning a pirate hook on his right hand.

Traore’s rocket doubled the lead after 29 minutes when he swapped passes with Nelson Semedo and smashed a volley into the top corner.

Hwang even had time to miss a penalty, having been brought down by Matt Olosunde, just before the break when David Cornell saved his spot-kick, having been given the ball by Jimenez.

Three minutes into the second half, Woodburn pulled a goal back from the edge of the area after the hosts lost possession.

Preston, so passive in the first half, could have levelled but Emil Riis and Brad Potts squandered good late chances.

Manager Ryan Lowe said: “I’m very proud. The second half we were well worthy of the goal. We changed it in the second half.

“I’m really pleased with the way they took on instructions and had the belief to compete with them. They had over £150million of talent on the pitch.

“We had big chances, we took one, and we need to keep working and doing the right things.

“It’s a massive step in the right direction, they showed us massive respect with the team they picked.”

