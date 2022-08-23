Steve Evans hails match-winner Jamie Reid as Stevenage advance in Carabao Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Evans hails match-winner Jamie Reid as Stevenage advance in Carabao Cup

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 10:57 pm
Steve Evans’ Stevenage beat Peterborough on Tuesday night (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Steve Evans’ Stevenage beat Peterborough on Tuesday night (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Stevenage boss Steve Evans thought Jamie Reid was justly rewarded after the striker snatched a last-minute winner to beat Peterborough 1-0 in the Carabao Cup second round.

Reid buried a Luther Wildin pull back in the third minute of second-half stoppage-time to knock out the League One side and claim Stevenage’s first win over the visitors since 2013.

And the former Posh manager was not surprised by the Northern Irishman’s clever movement and calm finish to notch his second goal of the season.

“We know what Jamie can do. The supporters know what he can do,” said Evans.

“He did great, when he peels off the centre-back he doesn’t know where he is.

“When it gets pulled back, I think the whole bench came out because they’re expecting a goal and he put it away with aplomb.

“If I’m being critical, it’s the first time we’ve got to the by-line and put it right on the money for our players.

“He just said to the lads in the dressing room ‘he could’ve had eight goals in three games’, I said, ‘maybe nine’ and he looked at me and laughed.”

Contrastingly, Peterborough manager Grant McCann was not in a laughing mood, blaming their exit to lower league opposition on fundamental errors.

He said: “It’s frustrating. We never did what we set out to do.

“If you don’t get the basics right in a football match you’ll end up putting yourself in a position to lose. We did that tonight.

“We need to eradicate it. There are going to be stages in the season where we have a performance where we just don’t do that. It’s just the group we have.

“But it’s my job as a manager and the coaching staff to try and get rid of it as much as possible.”

